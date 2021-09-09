BY BAILEY ZUBKE
The Yankton Bucks football team is getting a three-game homestand kicked-off Friday night as the Bucks host Spearfish Friday night at Crane Youngworth Field.
Yankton fell to Aberdeen Central last week 40-28 as the Bucks couldn’t find an answer for Sam Rohlfs, who totaled 368 yards of offense (305 passing, 63 rushing) and four touchdowns (three rushing and one passing). Spearfish also presents a mobile quarterback and talented skill position players.
“Obviously the scoreboard didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but we did get better,” Yankton head coach Brady Muth said. “Our run game was better, our pass game was better, our special teams did a good job.”
The Yankton defense gave up the most points against the Golden Eagles in the playoff era, but Muth said a lot of that came from broken plays and Rohlfs’ athleticism.
“Our defense really actually played a pretty good game,” Muth said. “We just got caught up in some broken plays. When you have an athlete like Rohlfs that’s going to happen. I thought we did okay weathering some of that storm, it was just too much in the long run.”
Muth said he believes the Bucks were the more physical team against the Golden Eagles which was one of the focuses of the last week in practice. This week, the focus will remain on trying to limit the impact of a few Spearfish athletes.
Spearfish is starting a running back at quarterback due to injury, which means Yankton will see a mobile quarterback for the second straight week.The quarterback run presents a challenge for the Bucks defense.
“Everybody wants to make the big play, the big hit,” Muth said. “You don’t have to make the big play or big hit, you just have to make the play, and stay within yourself, and do the best of your ability. The minute you start trying to play outside of your ability, that’s when you get bitten.”
On the offensive side, Gavin Swanson eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the first time this season, recording 122 in Aberdeen. Rugby Ryken eclipsed 200 yards passing, recording 239 against the Golden Eagles. Cody Oswald brought in 83 yards receiving Friday and has scored three touchdowns in two games.
The Bucks are one of six teams in Class 11AA with a 1-1 record through two weeks. The Golden Eagles, who beat Yankton last week, and Tea Area are 2-0. Spearfish, Douglas and Sturgis Brown are winless to this point.
“This is going to be a wild year in 11AA football,” Muth said. “I think it is wide open. I think there are some teams that maybe haven’t won games that are going to end up winning some, and there’s some teams that have won some games that aren’t going to be winning games later on.”
Spearfish is winless on the season to this point, falling to Mitchell and Huron in their first two games. With the changes to the 11AA landscape, Muth said that a big point of emphasis for his squad is moving on to the next opponent and not dwelling on a loss.
“The big point is, we can’t worry about Aberdeen anymore, the focus is on Spearfish and getting better,” Muth said. “We have to progress every week, it really doesn’t matter who the opponent is. The only thing that matters is we have to get better today, and then Friday has to be great.”
Spearfish (0-2) at #4 Yankton (1-1)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 4-3.
LAST MEETING: Yankton opened the 2020 season with a 58-10 rout of the Spartans.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton dropped a 40-28 decision at Aberdeen Central. Spearfish dropped a 34-9 decision to Huron in its home opener.
NEXT UP: Yankton faces Sioux Falls Jefferson for the first time. Spearfish makes a much shorter trip, heading to Sturgis.
