TILDEN, Neb. — Pairings for the Niobrara Valley Conference boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments, scheduled for Jan. 30-Feb. 6, have been announced.
Opening round games in both tournaments will be held on Saturday, hosted by Boyd County and O’Neill St. Mary’s
In the boys’ tournament, fifth Santee will face host Boyd County at 3:30 p.m., with sixth-seeded Niobrara-Verdigre against Chambers-Wheeler Central at 6:30 p.m. At St. Mary’s, eighth-seeded West Holt will face North Central at 2 p.m., followed by seventh-seeded Elkhorn Valley against Summerland at 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal boys’ games will be held on Feb. 1. At St. Mary’s, top-seeded St. Mary’s will face the West Holt/North Central winner at 6 p.m., followed by fourth-seeded Elgin Public-Pope John against the Santee/Boyd County winner at 7:30 p.m. In Stuart, second-seeded Stuart will face the Elkhorn Valley/Summerland winner at 6 p.m., followed by third-seeded Neligh-Oakdale against the Niobrara-Verdigre/CWC winner at 7:30 p.m.
In the girls’ opening round at Boyd County, Santee will face eighth-seeded Stuart at 2 p.m., and Niobrara-Verdigre will face seventh-seeded Boyd County at 5 p.m. At St. Mary’s, sixth-seeded St. Mary’s will face West Holt at noon, with fifth-seeded Elgin Public-Pope John against Neligh-Oakdale at 4 p.m.
Quarterfinal girls’ games will be held Feb. 2. At Bartlett, top-seeded Chambers-Wheeler Central will face the Stuart/Santee winner at 6 p.m., followed by fourth-seeded Summerland against the EPPJ/Neligh-Oakdale winner at 7:30 p.m. At Bassett, second-seeded North Central will face the Boyd County/Niobrara-Verdigre winner at 6 p.m., followed by third-seeded Elkhorn Valley against the St. Mary’s/West Holt winner at 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal games in both tournaments are set for Feb. 4, hosted by Boyd County. Finals and consolation games will be played on Feb. 6, hosted by Elkhorn Valley.
