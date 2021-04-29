VERMILLION — South Dakota track and field will not participate in this weekend’s Rock Chalk Classic scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, due to COVID-19 protocols involving USD’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches and staff.
The Coyotes are scheduled to host the South Dakota Tune-Up on Friday, May 7, as the final meet of the regular season. USD is also the host institution for the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships slated for May 13-15 at Lillibridge Track Complex.
