O’NEILL – The Niobrara-Verdigre girls and Summerland boys claimed team titles in the Summerland Invite in O’Neill, Nebraska Tuesday afternoon.
Niobrara-Verdigre’s girls tallied 119 points to win the team title over St. Mary’s (108) and Summerland (89). The Summerland boys tallied 125 points to beat out St. Mary’s (98) and Stuart (56). The Niobrara-Verdigre boys tallied 50 points.
Andrea Sucha won the triple jump (31-5.5) and the high jump (5-5) for the Niobrara-Verdigre girls. She also took second place in the 100 hurdles in 17.26. Michaeal Ravenkamp won both the 1,600 (6:14.82) and the 3,200 (13:53.32). Josilyn Miller added a win in the 400 at 1:04.78. The 400 and 1,600-relay teams won their respective races as well.
Billie Pritchett added a second place finish int he 100 (13.75) and Bree Breithaupt second in the long jump (14-8.5) for Niobrara-Verdigre. The 3,200-relay placed third.
Coltin Vargas tallied the lone Niobrara-Verdigre boys win of the day in the high jump at 6-0. Vargas added a second place finish in the 800 at 2:20.38. Carter Nelson placed second in the 3,200-meters at 12:43.68 and the 1,600-relay took home third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.