Following an exciting overtime victory last Friday night over Mitchell, the top-ranked Yankton football team looks to keep things rolling.
The Bucks, with a 5-0 record, will host Sturgis (2-3) on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Here are five things about the matchup.
Team Success Over Personal Success
Statistically, nothing about last week’s overtime victory for the Bucks jumps out at you.
They amassed 243 yards of offense. They ran for 95 yards, on 34 carries.
And yet, Yankton found a way. The Bucks, according to head coach Brady Muth, further learned that when they trust each other, they can overcome mistakes or setbacks.
“I think we saw a group of guys that really love playing together and really love committing themselves toward team success over personal success,” Muth said.
‘Elite’ Defense
If there’s one particular area of his team that has seen the most progression through five games this season, Muth points to the defense.
He said Yankton’s defense has evolved into an ‘elite group.’
“I think you’re seeing a defense that is having a lot of fun playing fast and has a lot of athletes on the field that are starting to really understand how the defense works,” Muth said, “which is allowing them to be more aggressive.”
The Bucks, he added, still have flashes where they make mistakes, but a week ago, they recorded what was arguably the season’s biggest stop to this point.
After Yankton tied the game on a Trevor Paulsen field goal as time expired in regulation, Mitchell got the ball to start overtime. The Kernels had the ball at the 10-yard line, but were stopped on four straight runs.
The Bucks then won on a Corbin Sohler 15-yard touchdown run.
In that victory, Yankton’s defense surrendered 366 rushing yards, but that number is a little skewed: Mitchell ran on 72 of its 81 offensive plays.
Defense Scores Again
In three straight games, Yankton’s defense has scored a touchdown, all on interception returns.
Senior linebacker Mason Ruzicka did the trick against Vermillion, then sophomore defensive back Cody Oswald returned an interception for a touchdown against Pierre and then last week junior Jaden Supurgeci did the same.
“It’s nice that everyone has gotten involved,” Supurgeci said. “I was hoping eventually I might get one, too.”
Including sophomore Gavin Swanson’s blocked punt for a touchdown in the season opener, Yankton has scored four non-offensive touchdowns this season.
Zahrbock: Top Receiver
Although he didn’t record a touchdown, Yankton junior wide receiver Cameron Zahrbock put together a big game last Friday.
He caught five passes for 115 yards, including a 24-yard reception on Yankton’s final drive of the fourth quarter when the Bucks tied the game.
Zahrbock leads the team in both receptions (15) and yards (361) this season, and has one touchdown catch.
Scouting The Scoopers
Following back-to-back games with zero points scored to open the season and then a 40-point loss to Brookings, Sturgis has rebounded with two straight wins — both low-scoring, close affairs.
The Scoopers are trying to reach a point in their program where they can consistently compete with Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) teams, according to head coach Chris Koletzky, a Yankton native.
“That’s been our goal this year,” he said. “We’ve struggled at times, but I’ve seen our kids step up at times where maybe in the past we haven’t.”
A year ago, Sturgis beat Yankton 18-13, and so far against ESD opponents this season, the Scoopers have suffered losses to Pierre (37-0) and Brookings (53-13), but beat Huron (21-19) last week.
According to Muth, Sturgis is a team filled with tough kids — kids out west, he said, are ‘cut from a different cloth.’
“We’ve seen them play three different quarterbacks and each quarterback does something a little bit different than the other,” Muth said. “It has made for a very interesting film study for the week.”
The Scoopers, he added, seem to boast some nice size and have some physical runners.
“Coach Koletzky has done a great job with leading them through some adversity and getting them to a win last week,” Muth said.
With players missing time from school this season, the Scoopers have had to rely on new faces throughout the season, according to Koletzky.
“We’ve seen some different kids step up at different times for us, and that’s been the thing I’ve been the most proud of,” he said.
In addition to keeping its offense on the field, Sturgis will have to rely on its defense to prevent big plays on Friday night, Koletzky said.
“They look solid,” he said of Yankton. “They’re number one for a reason. It’ll be a huge challenge for us to come down there and compete.”
