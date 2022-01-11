TRIPP — Allison Muckey and Josie Brouwer led Andes Central-Dakota Christian to a 57-23 win over Tripp-Delmont-Armour Tuesday night in Tripp.
Muckey tallied 18 points and nine rebounds for ACDC (7-0). Brouwer added 16 points, seven steals and four rebounds.
Megan Reiner led Tripp-Delmont-Armour (2-5) with 11 points and five steals.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian is at Mitchell Christian Thursday. Tripp-Delmont-Armour hosts Platte-Geddes Friday in Armour.
ACDC (7-0) 16 21 12 8 —57
TDA (2-5) 4 8 3 8 —23
Centerville 38, Scotland 35
SCOTLAND —Thea Gust and Lillie Eide led Centerville to a 38-25 win ove Scotland Tuesday night in Scotland.
Gust tallied 12 points to pace Centerville (8-1). Eide added seven points.
Jenna Vitak scored 10 points for Scotland (5-4). Bailey Vitek and Audrey Sayler added nine points apiece.
Centerville is at home against Irene-Wakonda Thursday. Scotland is at Avon Thursday.
CENTERVILLE (8-1) 7 7 12 12 —38
SCOTLAND (5-4) 4 7 11 13 —35
Bloomfield 74, O’Neill St. Mary’s 70
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Madison Abbenhaus led Bloomfield to a 74-70 win over O’Neill St. Mary’s Tuesday night in Bloomfield.
Abbenhaus tallied 33 points for Bloomfield (6-5). Alexandra Eisenhauer picked up 19 points and Madie Ziegler 10 points.
No stats reported for St. Mary’s (8-3).
Bloomfield hosts Plainview Friday night.
ST. MARY’S (8-3) 18 14 20 18 —70
BLOOMFIELD (6-5) 11 21 24 18 —74
Cedar Catholic 37, Wynot 34
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Makenna Noecker led Hartington Cedar Catholic to a 37-34 win over Wynot Tuesday night in Hartington, Nebraska.
Noecker tallied 21 points to pace Cedar Catholic (6-8).
Lauren Haberman tallied nine points to lead Wynot (8-4). Karley Heimes added eight points.
Cedar Catholic is at Pierce Friday. Wynot is at Niobrara-Verdigre Thursday.
WYNOT (8-4) 13 13 7 1 —37
HCC (6-8) 11 10 5 10 —34
Wagner 55, Gregory 32
GREGORY —Five players scored between eight and 11 points for Wagner in a 55-32 win over Gregory in Greogry Tuesday night.
Eve Zephier and Macy Koupal tallied 11 points each for Wagner (7-0). Shalayne Nagel and Ashlyn Koupal added nine points each. Emma Yost pitched in eight points.
Jessy Jo VanDerWerff led Gregory (1-6) with 10 points. Brooklynn Kenzy picked up seven points and 13 rebounds.
Wagner hosts Parkston Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Gregory is at Kimball-White Lake Thursday.
WAGNER (7-0) 14 12 18 11 —55
GREGORY (1-6) 9 12 3 8 —32
Vermillion 54, Madison 31
VERMILLION — Chandler Cleveland and Kasey Hanson led Vermillion to a 54-31 win over Madison Tuesday night in Madison.
Cleveland tallied 15 points to lead the way for Vermillion (7-2). Hanson added 12 points.
Zoey Gerry tallied 14 points for Madison (2-6).
Vermillion is at Lennox Friday. Madison is at Flandreau Friday.
MADISON (2-6) 6 2 11 12 —31
VERMILLION (7-2) 18 11 8 17 —54
West Central 64, Dakota Valley 53
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Three players score in double figures to lead West Central past Dakota Valley Tuesday night in North Sioux City.
Rylee Haldeman picked up 19 points to lead West Central (8-0). Cambell Fisher contributed 14 points and Tabor Teel 13.
Rylee Rosenquist tallied 29 points and 15 rebounds for Dakota Valley (9-1).
Dakota Valley is at Sioux City West Monday.
WEST CENTRAL (8-0) 17 8 15 24 —64
DAKOTA VALLEY (9-1) 14 8 17 14 —53
Menno 36, Canistota 23
CANISTOTA —Bridget Vaith led Menno to a 36-23 win over Canistota Tuesday night in Canistota.
Vaith tallied 16 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double for Menno (3-5). Ashton Massey added six points.
Hannah Hoffman tallied nine points to pace Canistota (1-6). Kayla Papendick added six points.
Menno is at Howard Friday. Canistota hosts Howard Thursday.
MENNO (3-5) 14 9 9 4 —36
CANISTOTA (1-6) 4 6 4 9 —23
Freeman 52, Parker 43
FREEMAN — Kate Miller and Erin Uecker combined for 29 points and 21 rebounds as Freeman beat Parker 52-43 in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday night in Freeman.
Miller finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Uecker tallied 12 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Ashlyn Jacobsen added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Ella Waltner scored eight points.
For Parker, Anna Reiffenberger scored 10 points, Janae Dison had nine points and five rebounds, Ellie Travnicek scored seven points, and Alexis Even finished with four points, seven rebounds, three assists and seven steals.
PARKER 10 9 11 13 — 43
FREEMAN 11 18 8 15 — 52
Ponca 53, Wakefield 43
PONCA, Neb. — Three players scored in double figures to lead Ponca to a 53-43 win over Wakefield Tuesday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Samanatha Ehlers and Gracen Evans tallied 16 points each for Ponca (11-1). Ashlyn kingsbury added 14 points.
Jordan Metzler tallied 13 points to pace Wakefield (8-4). Aishah Valenzuela and Alex Arens contributed 11 points apiece.
WAKEFIELD (8-4) 6 14 12 11 —43
PONCA (11-1) 16 7 12 18 —53
