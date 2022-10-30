For three quarters, Mount Marty’s defensive gameplan was working. The Lancers were holding Graceland to 27.5% shooting, including just 3-of-17 (17.6%) from three-point range.
Then the Graceland offense got in tune.
Graceland scored 34 fourth-quarter points, including five three-pointers by reserve Alo Melody, as the Yellow Jackets rallied to a 73-69 victory over the Lancers in women’s basketball action on Sunday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
The contest marked the Lancer debut of head coach Allan Bertram.
LaPhina Campbell finished with game-highs of 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Graceland (1-0). Beside’s Melody’s 15 points, the Yellow Jackets also got 13 points from Analeze Edore, 12 points from Vegas Cumacho and eight rebounds from Heaven Mbaruk.
For Mount Marty, Eve Millar finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way. The 15 rebounds for Millar was a career high.
Also for MMU, Macy Kempf scored 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Kiara Berndt hit three three-pointers, finishing with 10 points. Kaela Martinez added nine points off the bench, going 3-of-5 from deep.
All three double-figure scorers are returning players for the Lancers.
“That’s what you want out of those that have the experience,” Bertram said.
Bertram was pleased with the depth the Lancers exhibited in the contest.
“Our depth showed today,” he said. “We played 11, and all 11 contributed.”
The game was back-and-forth for the first 16 minutes, but a Berndt three-pointer started an 11-0 run that put the Lancers up 30-18 late in the first half. It was Mount Marty’s largest lead of the contest.
After hitting just one three-pointer in the first half, Graceland hit two more in the third quarter to close the gap. The Yellow Jackets closed to within three, but the Lancers kept the visitors at bay and took a 46-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, after Graceland had closed the gap to three, Melody started hitting her notes. Her first two three-pointers tied the game at 48-48, then gave the Yellow Jackets a 53-50 edge. Later in the period she would bury threes on three straight possessions to give Graceland its largest lead, 64-56.
“We knew their strength was their three bigs. We knew we had to take that away,” Bertram said. “When you do that there’s a give and take. Early on it looked like it would work because they weren’t hitting from outside.
“In the fourth they hit them.”
The Lancers closed back to within two, 69-67, with under a minute to play, but Campbell went 4-of-4 from the line down the stretch to ice Graceland’s victory.
“I’m so proud of the girls. They didn’t quit,” Bertram said. “With the struggles the last few years, it would have been easy for them to quit. But they fought to the end.”
The Lancers will take their next shot at Bertram’s first victory on Wednesday, hosting Waldorf. Start time is 6 p.m.
“We need to clean up our communication on defense,” Bertram said of what the team will be working on in the coming days. ‘Offensively we need to tighten some things up.”
GRACELAND (1-0)
LaPhina Campbell 5-7 7-8 17, Vegas Cumacho 3-5 3-3 12, Heaven Mbaruk 2-4 0-2 4, Kailey Boden 2-7 0-1 4, Madilyn Sager 0-6 2-2 2, Janiyah Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Kaitlin Manning 0-0 0-0 0, Taelor Lessmeier 1-4 4-6 6, Alo Melody 5-12 0-0 15, Analeze Edore 3-7 7-10 13. TOTALS: 21-54 23-32 73.
MOUNT MARTY (0-1)
Kaity Hove 3-9 1-2 7, Abbie Jennings 2-5 1-2 6, Eve Millar 4-11 6-8 15, Kiara Berndt 3-11 1-2 10, Macy Kempf 6-7 0-0 12, Kyra Griese 1-2 0-0 3, Kaela Martinez 3-10 0-0 9, Alana Bergland 1-4 0-0 2, Maria Parsley 0-0 1-2 1, Aubrey Twedt 0-0 0-0 0, Briona Jensen 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Jarovski 2-10 0-2 4. TOTALS: 25-70 10-18 69.
GRACELAND 12 9 18 34 — 73
MOUNT MARTY 11 19 16 23 — 69
Three-Pointers: MMU 9-31 (Berndt 3-10, Martinez 3-5, Jennings 1-2, Millar 1-2, Griese 1-2), GU 8-26 (Melody 5-12, Cumacho 3-4, Campbell 0-1, Mbaruk 0-3, Sager 0-4, Davis 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 39 (Millar 15), GU 30 (Campbell 9). Assists: MMU 15 (Hove 3), GU 12 (Campbell 6). Steals: MMU 6 (Millar 2, Jarovski 2), GU 3 (Campbell 2). Blocked Shots: GU 3 (Mbaruk 2), MMU 1 (Millar). Turnovers: MMU 18, GU 17. Personal Fouls: MMU 30, GU 20. Fouled Out: Millar, Berndt. Attendance: 293.
