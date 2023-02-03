VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball team will have its second annual Native American Heritage Day celebration as part of its game against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks Saturday.
USD has 12 native student-athletes in its program currently, one of them being Coyotes guard Mason Archambault. The senior described the “different” feeling of the game last year, as his uncle, Cyril “Chuck” Archambault, drove 18 middle schoolers from Fort Yates to Vermillion for the game last year. Archambault added that a lot of his family from the Fort Yates area will be in attendance.
“It was the first time that’s ever happened to me,” Archambault said. “It was a different type of feeling. Being able to (play in front of them) again, it’ll feel a different way again.”
North Dakota player Treysen Eaglestaff’s family, also a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, will also be at the event.
“I watched him when he was in high school,” Archambault said. “We’re from the same tribe. It’s awesome that this game falls in place.”
The people that come to the game are fans of the game, as John Little, the Director of Native Recruitment and Alumni Engagement at South Dakota, describes.
“A lot of native people love basketball,” Little said. “That’s part of the reason that we’re doing this whole week where we’re screening the SuAnne Big Crow film (Tuesday and Wednesday) and then also bringing the first Native basketball player from USD (Devona Lone Wolf) on campus Thursday. We want to celebrate native people’s connection to basketball.”
Little added that basketball was a huge part of his life, and seeing a player like Archambault on the team is awesome as well.
“When we told people we’re planning this event, I can’t tell you how many people said, ‘Oh, I know Mason,” Little said. “I’ve watched him play, (and they’re) going out of their ways to come last year,” he said. “They’re also coming this year.”
Little reached out to Archambault when he stepped on USD’s campus as a transfer from Gillette College in 2020.
“He’s helped me ever since I got to USD,” Archambault said. “We’ve been connecting. (We’ve been) sorting (things) out like the best time to (have the game) and the best time for family to come. He’s been awesome. We connect all the time.”
The day is also serving as a recruitment event, as the students will get a tour of campus and see some of USD’s academic resources from 9-12:30. Then, the students will get lunch and be able to take in the game.
Megan Red Shirt-Shaw, the Director of Native Student Services at USD, said the event is a pathway for students of native backgrounds.
“In my career trajectory, I wanted to focus on giving back the kind of support that I saw modeled in my household, throughout my own time being in college and through my graduate programs,” Red Shirt-Shaw said. “It’s been important to me to provide a support system and work with phenomenal students.”
Little added that he wants native students to think about what they can become on a college campus like South Dakota.
“I want them to hang out on a college campus, get that feel and maybe dream about playing basketball, whether it’s at USD, Division I, or NAIA,” he said.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.