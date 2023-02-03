Mason Archambault
Buy Now

South Dakota’s Mason Archmbault, center, dons a flag from his Standing Rock Sioux Tribe before a game at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center during the 2021-22 season. USD will celebrate its second annual Native American Heritage Day in conjunction with today’s (Saturday) men’s basketball game against North Dakota.

 Jeremy Hoeck/P&D

VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball team will have its second annual Native American Heritage Day celebration as part of its game against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks Saturday.

USD has 12 native student-athletes in its program currently, one of them being Coyotes guard Mason Archambault. The senior described the “different” feeling of the game last year, as his uncle, Cyril “Chuck” Archambault, drove 18 middle schoolers from Fort Yates to Vermillion for the game last year. Archambault added that a lot of his family from the Fort Yates area will be in attendance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.