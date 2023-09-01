POCATELLO, Idaho—The Coyotes started their first weekend on the road with a 3-2 win over Idaho State at Davis Field on Friday night.

South Dakota freshman midfielder Brooke Conway stole the ball away right from under the Bengals’ feet in the 23rd minute to make her way to the back of the net for the Coyotes’ first goal of the night. This was Conway’s first collegiate goal. She has played in all five of USD’s games this season and has tallied two assists.

