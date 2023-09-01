POCATELLO, Idaho—The Coyotes started their first weekend on the road with a 3-2 win over Idaho State at Davis Field on Friday night.
South Dakota freshman midfielder Brooke Conway stole the ball away right from under the Bengals’ feet in the 23rd minute to make her way to the back of the net for the Coyotes’ first goal of the night. This was Conway’s first collegiate goal. She has played in all five of USD’s games this season and has tallied two assists.
All eyes were on Mary Za as she checked in for the Bengals (0-5-0). Za is sophomore Coyote forward Mady Za’s fraternal twin sister. This was the first time the two have ever competed against each other. Mary Za wasted no time after seeing her sister check into the game, scoring Idaho State’s first goal of the night five minutes later at the 39th minute. The goal was assisted by Saydree Bell and Alyson Starbuck.
After the half, the Bengals took another shot to the back of the net, this time by Bell. This was Bell’s first collegiate goal.
Conway wasn’t finished for the night and at the 58th minute took an assist from Shaylee Gailus and Brooke Kercher-Pratt to score for the Coyotes and tie the game. This was Gailus’ eighth career assist and Kercher-Pratt’s first.
Senior forward Ashby Johnston shot the last goal of the night to secure the Coyote victory. Johnston put it in the back of the net from a deflection off the Bengals’ goalkeeper Lydia Keller. This was Johnston’s third goal in as many games, and ninth in her career.
Coyote goalkeeper Caroline Lewis had eight saves on the night compared to Keller’s four.
South Dakota (2-1-2) continues playing on the road as they take on Utah State Sunday at 2 p.m.
