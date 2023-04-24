NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley’s Brennan Trotter tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Panthers blanked Sioux Falls Christian 12-0 in high school softball action on Monday.
Logan Miller went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for Dakota Valley. Trotter doubled and singled, driving in three. Mia Riibe and Addie Dickson each had two hits. Emma Wiese tripled. Rachel Voegeli added a hit in the victory.
Trotter struck out nine in the victory. Avery Reitz took the loss, striking out four in four innings of work.
Dakota Valley, 7-0, hosts West Central on May 1. The Chargers host Madison today (Tuesday).
Wagner 7-18, FMFA 4-3
WAGNER — Wagner earned a doubleheader sweep of the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix in high school softball action on Monday in Wagner.
In the opener, Wagner scored seven runs in the second inning and held on for a 7-4 victory.
Ravyn Medricky doubled and singled for Wagner. Emma Yost also had two hits. Lydia Yost, Sydney Cournoyer, Braxton Nedved, Kayden Zephier and Brylie Link each had a hit in the victory.
For the Phoenix, Avary Thomas doubled and singled, and Sonia Deckert had two hits. Vaida Ammann and Claire Loofbourrow each had a hit in the effort.
Lydia Yost picked up the win, striking out six in the five-inning contest. Thomas took the loss.
Wagner claimed an 18-3 victory in the nightcap.
Aubrey Medricky went 3-for-4 and Ravyn Medricky doubled and singled for Wagner. Lydia Yost and Cournoyer each doubled. Nedved, Link and Angelita Zephier each had a hit in the victory.
Deckert and Ammann each had two hits for the Phoenix. Harli Ross, Loofbourrow, Cami Fransen and Kylie Gossen each had a hit.
Lydia Yost struck out five in the four-inning contest for the win. Isabel Waltner took the loss.
Wagner, 4-2, is scheduled to host a triangular with Bon Homme and Winner on May 8. The Phoenix, 2-3, travel to Hanson on Friday.
Dell Rapids 18, Vermillion 7
VERMILLION — Dell Rapids scored 15 runs in the final two innings to claim an 18-7 victory over Vermillion in high school softball action on Monday.
Lexi Ingalls went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI, and Jaycee Tebay went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI for Dell Rapids. Kylie Lebahn also had three hits. Kylee Fiddelke homered twice, driving in three. Katie Kvigne doubled and singled. Rileigh Foster also had two hits. Claire Wynja, Katie Scherff and Liz Price each had a hit in the victory.
Chandler Cleveland went 3-for-3 with a triple for Vermillion. MaKenzie Richardson went 2-for-3 with a triple. Kristen Moser, Reagan Lee, Madigan Wallin, Mya Halverson, Bailey Baylor and Shaelynn Puckett each had a hit for the Tanagers.
Kvigne struck out nine in the six-inning contest to pick up the win. Halverson took the loss.
Dell Rapids, 5-0, travel to Arlington for a doubleheader on Friday. Vermillion, 2-1, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday.
Bon Homme 19, Avon 5
AVON — Bon Homme downed Avon 19-5 in high school softball action on Monday.
Kenadee Kozak doubled twice, and Nevaeh Myers doubled and singled, driving in three, for Bon Homme. Raelee Lanphear doubled and Reyna Alberts added a hit in the victory.
For Avon, Abby Gretschmann and Karlie DeVries each had two hits. Courtney Sees, Ashley Tolsma and Kim Tolsma each had a hit.
Kozak picked up the win, striking out 10 in the six-inning contest. Macy Voigt took the loss.
Bon Homme plays in the Gayville-Volin Invitational on Saturday. Avon travels to Viborg-Hurley on Thursday.
Viborg-Hurley Tri.
HURLEY — Elk Point-Jefferson downed host Viborg-Hurley 12-2 as part of a high school softball triangular on Monday in Hurley.
Grace Griffin went 3-for-4 and Hannah Nearman had two hits for Elk Point-Jefferson. Alyssa Chytka, Sophia Giorgio, Josie Curry, Grace Schuh and Nicole Wells each had a hit in the victory.
Raegan Smith had the lone Viborg-Hurley hit.
Danica Torrez picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest. Shelby Lyons took the loss, striking out four in her three innings of work.
Torrez tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out four, as EPJ downed Colman-Egan 15-0 earlier in the day.
Giorgio went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI for EPJ. Schuh and Wells each had two hits. Chytka, Cera Schmitz, Griffin and Nearman each had a hit in the victory.
In the other game Monday, Colman-Egan edged Viborg-Hurley 2-1. No statistics were made available on the contest.
