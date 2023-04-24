NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley’s Brennan Trotter tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Panthers blanked Sioux Falls Christian 12-0 in high school softball action on Monday.

Logan Miller went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for Dakota Valley. Trotter doubled and singled, driving in three. Mia Riibe and Addie Dickson each had two hits. Emma Wiese tripled. Rachel Voegeli added a hit in the victory.

Tags

