PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles volleyball team has earned the 12th seed in the Class AA SoDak 16, and will travel to fifth-seeded Pierre on Thursday.
Start time is set for 6 p.m. The winner of Thursday’s matchup will face either fourth-seeded Brandon Valley or 13th-seeded Rapid City Stevens in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 18 in Rapid City.
Pierre (15-5) beat Yankton (14-13) on Oct. 14 in Yankton, winning 26-24, 25-21, 25-22. Yankton is 4-1 since that match, only losing to Class A top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian.
All Matches On Thursday, Nov. 11
No. 16 Sturgis (10-20) at No. 1 S.F. Washington (27-1), 6 p.m.
No. 9 S.F. Jefferson (13-15) at No. 8 Huron (13-10), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Brookings (8-19) at No. 2 O’Gorman (19-4), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Aberdeen Central (12-13) at No. 7 S.F. Lincoln (18-11), 6 p.m.
No. 13 R.C. Stevens (16-17) at No. 4 Brandon Valley (21-9), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Yankton (14-13) at No. 5 Pierre (15-5), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Watertown (10-16) at No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (19-9), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Mitchell (11-12) at No. 6 Harrisburg (18-9), 7 p.m.
