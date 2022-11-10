The Winner Warriors know their way to the DakotaDome. This is the program’s 18th trip to the South Dakota football finals, with this year making four consecutive Dome trips.
Elk Point-Jefferson has also made a few trips to the DakotaDome, but only as an opponent for its regular season occupant, Vermillion.
Today (Friday), the Huskies will try to make their mark on South Dakota football history by taking down Winner in the Class 11B championship.
The Huskies (11-0), who fell to Winner in the 2021 state semifinals, have mowed through their opponents, averaging 48.1 points per contest. What has been more impressive, though, has been the Huskies’ defense that allowed just seven touchdowns in 11 games this season. Three of those seven were in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we had a chance to get here,” said EPJ head coach Jake Terry. “But if you’d have told me we’d go through the first four weeks of the season without allowing a point, I’d have said you were crazy. It’s 100% credit to the kids and the way they’ve worked throughout the season.”
The semifinal loss a year ago was an eye-opener for the program, Terry said.
“Going out there last year was big,” he said. “We saw that this was the level we have to be at to play for a state title.”
The climb to a finals berth has been years in the making for Terry, who noted that this year’s seniors were in elementary school when he first took over the Huskies.
“It’s a surreal deal, compared to where we were four years ago,” he said. “In my first four years we scored 117 points. This year we scored 529.”
Benjamin Swatek (49 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 INT) and Hunter Geary (41 tackles, 6 TFV, 4 INT) lead the Huskies in stops, with Gavin Jacobs (30 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks), Jake Gale (28 tackles, 4 TFL) and Lucas Hueser (27 tackles, 3 TFL) also play a key role up front. Garrett Merkley (6 tackles) has three interceptions, good enough for second on the team.
Hueser (101-837, 21 TD) and Swatek (94-875, 12 TD) have provided a solid 1-2 punch in the run game. Noah McDermott (1,348 yards, 19 TD) has completed nearly two-thirds of his passes while also rushing for 248 yards and three scores.
“What really helps us is that it’s not one or two guys,” Terry said. Eleven different Huskies have run for touchdowns and eight have caught touchdown passes this season. “Hot Springs (in the semifinals) did a great job of shutting down our run game, but we were able to spread it out. That’s one of the things that makes us tough to defend.”
On the receiving side, Devon Schmitz has 22 catches for 470 yards and seven scores to go along with his 243 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Alex Scarmon has 11 catches for 285 yards and three scores. Swatek also has three touchdown catches among his six grabs for 118 yards. Jakob Scarmon (7-121) and Kayden Moore (3-65) also have two touchdown grabs on the season.
The Huskies’ line has been bolstered by the return of senior Chace Fornia, a 6-5, 255-pound left tackle. Brother Evan Fornia (Jr., 6-5, 235), who moved to left tackle while his older brother was hurt, is back at his tight end position.
“We have a veteran offensive and defensive line,” Terry said. “We have big, physical kids, and the way they play you don’t see much outside Winner.”
One challenge the Huskies bring to an opponent is in how they line up.
“They do a lot of pre-snap motion,” said Winner head coach Trent Olson. “It forces you to spend a lot of time lineup up correctly, then lining up again.”
Another challenge the Huskies bring to the field is their ability to break down a play as it is happening.
“They are physical, talented kids, and the do a good job of reading the play,” Olson said. “They’re good all around, but their two inside linebackers are both wrestlers. We have to find ways to get those two blocked.”
For Winner, the strength relies in a strong group of veteran players.
“We have great leaders,” Olson said. “What is more important is what our seniors say and do. We’re blessed with good senior leaders.”
That leadership stems from the culture of the program, Terry said.
“It’s just tradition,” he said. “If you grow up in Winner, that’s what you do. You go to school, and you play football.”
While many teams across the country have shifted their offensive attacks to resemble a more pro-style offense, the Warriors continue the “ground-and-pound” ways that have have made their program a perennial power.
“That’s what we do, what we believe in,” Olson said. “In a day of spread offenses, we still play old-fashioned football.”
Leading the run game are Aiden Barfuss (123-988, 18 TD) and Riley Orel (66-769, 11 TD), with Karson Keiser (40-461, 5 TD), Jack Peters (62-439, 2 TD) and Blake Volmer (36-314, 6 TD) also providing explosive plays.
“Barfuss and Orel are a couple of former Joe Robbie (MVP) winners,” Olson said. “As impressive as their runs are, their blocks are more so. For every one time they run, the probably block three plays.
“That’s part of the deal for us.”
Volmer has attempted just 38 passes on the season, completing 20 for 347 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ethan Bartels (5-136, 4 TD), Orel (4-80, 2 TD), Shawn Hammerbeck (5-62, 4 TD) and Barfuss (4-47) have the majority of the catches.
The Warrior defense, which has allowed just 73 points this season, has relied on “making teams one-dimensional,” Olson said.
“It starts up front,” he said. “We believe in stopping the run as much as we do running the ball.”
Jack Kruger (47 tackles, 9.5 TFL) and Jack Peters (46 tackles, 7.5 TFL) have led the defense in stops, with Jude Sargent (34.5 tackles, 6 TFL) and Hammerbeck (33 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks) not far behind. Keiser (29.5 tackles) and Barfuss (28.5 tackles, 5 TFL) have also had strong defensive seasons. Volmer has a team-high five interceptions. Orel has four fumble recoveries.
Game time is 2:30 p.m.
