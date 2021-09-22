A so-called ‘mistake’ has worked out quite well for Jyothi Surekha Vennam.
The 25-year-old from India once envisioned herself as a successful swimmer; perhaps destined to compete for gold medals in that sport.
Then, a change.
“Archery happened to me accidentally,” Vennam said, with a wide smile, following Wednesday’s action at the World Archery Championships at the Easton Yankton Archery Center.
She had previously been on a swimming team, but her parents convinced her to give archery a try — a sport she had never tried before. And so, at age 11, Vennam picked up a bow and arrow, and hasn’t looked back since.
“It’s been a good change for me,” she said, with another smile.
Vennam and her teammate, 32-year-old Abhishek Verma, are more victory away from a gold medal.
The Indian duo defeated Netherlands (157-155) and Korea (159-156) on Wednesday to advance to Friday’s Compound Mixed Team gold medal match against Colombia. That showdown will take place at the finals venue still under construction at Riverside Park.
It’s one of the many storylines emerging at the week-long event that is being held in the United States for only the second time — and another in a long line of international tournaments hosted by Yankton.
Vennam and Verma are two of nearly 350 archers from 53 countries who have gathered in Yankton to compete for gold medals in their respective divisions, both on an individual basis and as a team.
If there’s a common trait among all of those archers, it’s passion, according to Verma.
“Archery gave us everything, so we want to give back,” he said Wednesday.
Another common thread?
Exhaustive travel.
The duo from India spent nearly a full day transitioning from airplane to airplane to arrive in South Dakota ahead of the World Archery Championships — as well as for the World Cup, set for next Wednesday and Thursday in Yankton.
“These have been some long days,” Verma said.
“We arrived the day before official practice, so we haven’t had the chance to acclimate yet.”
Archers then had to deal with the cool and windy conditions during Tuesday’s opening day of qualification — those conditions improved significantly on Wednesday, however.
“Wind has been a very different experience, so too have the temperatures,” Verma said. “We don’t really have those back home. It’s been so different.”
It’s all worth it for the chance to compete on the world stage, according to Martin Frederick, the coach of the six-person team from Bangladesh.
“To travel here was quite a long journey,” he said as his contingent waited for a shuttle bus on Wednesday evening.
Between their flights, the group from Bangladesh spent approximately 15 hours in the air, Frederick added.
“I know what that’s like, but the kids don’t,” he said. “They’ve traveled; they were at the World Cup in Paris, but nothing like this.”
While his archers had never previously flown to Yankton (home to the world’s largest archery center), Frederick has: He made the trip in 2015 for the World Archery Youth Championships.
“We haven’t been able to see much so far,” Frederick said, in reference to the team riding on a bus to and from their lodging accommodations each day. “When the finals get here, then maybe we can see more of this town.”
Action continues today (Thursday) with individual matches at the Easton Yankton Archery Center. The event then moves to Riverside Park for finals matches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
