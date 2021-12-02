CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton used five players in double figures to power past Tri County Northeast 80-29 in the girls’ basketball season opener for both squads.
Sammie Allen scored 15 points, and Alexis Folkers, Ella Wragge and Caitlin Guenther each had 12 points for Crofton. Guenther also had nine rebounds, and Folkers posted five assists and four steals.
Also for the Warriors, Jayden Jordan posted 11 points, four assists and four steals. Ellie Tramp finished with eight points and five steals, and Cassie Allen added four assists in the victory.
Jordyn Carr scored a game-high 18 points for TCN.
Crofton travels to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge today (Friday). TCN hosts Bloomfield today (Friday) in Allen, Nebraska.
TRI CO. NE (0-1) 8 13 8 0 — 29
CROFTON (1-0) 25 23 14 18 — 80
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.