MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks dropped a pair of matches in Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling action on Tuesday.
Mitchell downed Yankton 69-9. Vaden Griel scored a pin at 195 pounds for Yankton. Dylan Sloan scored a decision at 126 pounds for the Bucks.
Harrisburg blanked Yankton 79-0. In the Yankton-Harrisburg girls’ matchup, Nevaeh Leonard won by pin for the only Gazelle victory.
Harrisburg beat Mitchell 59-11 in the other match.
Yankton heads to the Dan Pansch/Lynx Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday in Brandon. The Yankton girls will head to the Madison Invitational on Saturday.
MITCHELL 69, YANKTON 9: 106 — Spencer Eldeen M pin. Patrick Gurney 0:16; 113 — Cruz Alhizer M by forfeit; 120 — Kaileb Hubbard M pin. Collin Patrick 0:39; 126 — Dylan Sloan Y dec. Penn Long 9-3; 132 — Brock Sparks M pin. Will Pavlish 1:48; 138 — Brandon Sparks M pin. Evan Nelson 3:25; 145 — Jagger Tyler M by forfeit; 152 — Riley McGinnis M by forfeit; 160 — Kendell Fick M pin. Asa Swenson 4:47; 170 — Conner Thelen M dec. Jackson Conway 5-4; 182 — Sean Fott M pin. Max Diedrichsen 0:20; 195 — Vaden Griel Y pin. Brok Elwein 4:38; 220 — Connor Degen M by forfeit; 285 — Carson Podrhradsky M pin. Derrick Biel 1:10
HARRISBURG 79, YANKTON 0: 106 — Steven Lamont H dec. Patrick Gurney 4-1; 113 — Emory Johnson H by forfeit; 120 — Carter Ractliffe H pin. Collin Patrick 1:00; 126 — Tayge Privett H pin. Dylan Sloan 5:55; 132 — Korbyn Ockenga H maj. dec. Will Pavlish 10-1; 138 — Regina Stoeser H pin. Evan Nelson 3:00; 145 — Logan O’Connor H pin. Chase Howe 1:04; 152 — Brandon Simunek H by forfeit; 160 — Soren Aadland H pin. Asa Swenson 1:16; 170 — Colin Horrocks H pin. Jackson Conway 0:42; 182 — Ryan Hirschkorn H pin. Max Diedrichson 0:18; 195 — Aiden Schroeder H pin. Vaden Griel 1:38; 220 — Ayden Viox H by forfeit; 285 — Josh Larsen H by forfeit
GIRLS: Destinee Wagner H pin. Jett Yaggie 1:17; Nevaeh Leonard Y pin. Chloe Ellingson 1:41; Susu Kamara H pin. Keira Christ 4:21; Wagner H pin. Monica Massey 1:23; Regina Stoeser H dec. Leonard 5-3
GACC 44, QCN 24
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Guardian Angels Central Catholic claimed a 45-24 victory over Quad County Northeast in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
George Fraher (285), Noah Brichacek (126), Ethan Baumert (160), Cale Schwer (182) and Dax Doernemann (220) each won by pin for Guardian Angels. Daniel Puppe (145), Gavin Wortman (152), Ajay Gubbels (170) and Kolby Casey (195) won by pin for Quad County Northeast.
Pender Duals
PENDER, Neb. — Host Pender went 5-0 to claim top honors in its six-team dual wrestling tournament, held Tuesday.
Pender beat Creighton 84-0, Madison 77-0, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur (BRLD) 78-6, Winnebago 75-4 and Ponca 55-20.
Ponca was third in the event, beating Winnebago 39-18, Creighton 48-12 and Madison 42-30. The Indians fell to BRLD 40-33.
Creighton went 0-5 in the event to finish sixth. Madison topped Creighton 33-6, BRLD topped Creighton 54-6 and Winnebago beat Creighton 36-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.