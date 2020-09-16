PIERRE — The high school volleyball match featuring Yankton at Pierre, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed, according to an announcement on the Pierre High School website.
No makeup date has been announced.
Yankton faced Pierre in football on Sept. 11.
The match is one of several Pierre High School postponed events in the coming days, including football against Tea Area on Friday, boys’ and girls’ soccer at Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday, and volleyball against Douglas on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.