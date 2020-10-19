ETHAN — Avon outlasted Ethan 25-22, 15-25, 25-22, 29-31, 17-15 in a prep volleyball showdown on Monday.
Shalayne Nagel posted 13 kills and four blocks, and Hannah Miller had 13 kills to lead a balanced Avon attack. McKenna Kocmich had 23 assists, with Reese Powers posting 20 assists, 15 digs and three ace serves. Tiffany Pelton had 10 kills. Katie Gretschmann posted 20 digs, Maddie Kocmich had 14 digs, and Natalie Zacharias added 11 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
For Ethan, Bella Nesheim posted 16 kills and Lexi Lingemann had 12 kills to lead the way. Ava Lingemann had 42 assists.
Avon, 10-4, travels to Corsica-Stickney today (Tuesday). Ethan hosts Miller on Friday.
Avon won the JV match 25-19, 25-20.
AVON (10-4) 25 15 25 29 17
ETHAN (8-10) 22 25 22 31 15
KWL 3, ACDC 2
CORSICA — Kimball-White Lake outlasted Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-12, 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-7 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Kennedy Leiferman led K-WL with 16 kills, seven ace serves, three blocks and 15 digs. Ryann Nielsen posted 30 assists and six ace serves. Dani Deffenbaugh added 12 kills, three blocks and 10 digs.
For AC-DC, Lexi VanderPol led the way with 17 kills, three blocks and tow ace serves. Mackenzie Muckey finished with seven kills, 16 assists, three blocks, three ace serves and 15 digs. Keeva Weddell had 10 assists in the effort.
K-WL hosts Platte-Geddes today (Tuesday) in Kimball. AC-DC travels to Mitchell Christian on Friday.
KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE (12-3) 25 22 25 22 15
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHR. (0-10) 12 25 18 25 7
Lewis & Clark Conf.
Ponca 3, Wynot 2
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca outlasted Wynot 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-9 in the semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament, Monday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Ponca will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge for the championship today (Tuesday) in Laurel, Nebraska. Wynot will face Winside in the third place match today at 5:30 p.m.
For Wynot, Edyn Sudbeck led a balanced attack with 12 kills, 19 assists, three blocks and 22 digs. Karley Heimes posted 11 kills, three blocks, five ace serves and 14 digs. Autumn Lawson had 10 kills, three blocks and 19 digs. Chloe Heimes finished with 18 assists and 13 digs. Emersyn Sudbeck posted 29 digs and Kendra Pinkelman added 10 digs for the Blue Devils.
WYNOT (13-4) 24 25 23 25 9
PONCA 26 20 25 15 15
Wynot 2, Tri County NE 0
PONCA, Neb. — Wynot bounced Tri County Northeast 25-17, 25-18 in the quarterfinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Monday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Karley Heimes posted 12 kills and six digs to lead Wynot. Edyn Sudbeck had 13 assists and eight digs. Reanna Greninger posted two ace serves and six digs. Chloe Heimes had seven assists, Emersyn Sudbeck had nine digs and Autumn Lawson added seven digs in the victory.
WYNOT 25 25
TRI COUNTY NE 17 18
Winside 2, Hart.-New. 0
LAUREL, Neb. — Winside sent Hartington-Newcastle into consolation action of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament with a 25-19, 25-21 decision in the quarterfinals on Monday in Laurel, Nebraska.
Kayden Jueden posted 12 kills, two ace serves and nine digs for Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten had 24 assists and two ace serves. Olivia Grutsch had 11 digs and two ace serves, and Erin Folkers added 10 digs in the effort.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (16-12) 19 21
WINSIDE 25 25
Hart.-New. 2, Randolph 0
LAUREL, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle swept Randolph 25-19, 25-15 in a consolation match in the Lewis & Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament on Monday in Laurel, Nebraska.
Keanna Korth had seven kills and Erin Folkers posted six kills to lead Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten finished with 15 assists. Makenna Clarkson had eight ace serves, Keeley Wiepen had four ace serves and Kayden Jueden added 12 digs in the victory.
Hartington-Newcastle, 17-12, will now turn its attentions to sub-district play. Pairings will be announced later this week.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (17-12) 25 25
RANDOLPH 19 15
Other Matches
Platte-Geddes 3, TDA 0
ARMOUR — Cadence Van Zee and Karly VanDerWerff combined for 33 kills to lead Platte-Geddes past Tripp-Delmont-Armour 27-25, 25-17, 25-23 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
VanZee recorded 17 kills, and VanDerWerff had 16 kills, two ace serves and nine digs to lead Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries recorded 34 assists. Baleigh Nachtigal posted two ace serves and Taryn Starr added two blocks in the victory.
Gracey Schatz and Faith Werkmeister each had 12 kills, with Schatz also recording four ace serves, for TDA. Hannah Stremick posted 20 assists and nine digs. Bailey Spaans had nine assists and Emma Faller added eight digs for the Nighthawks.
Platte-Geddes, 14-3, travels to Kimball to face Kimball-White Lake today (Tuesday). TDA is off until a matchup against Ethan on Oct. 26 in Tripp.
PLATTE-GEDDES (14-3) 27 25 25
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (8-9) 25 17 23
Hanson 3, Scotland 1
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson outlasted Scotland 25-21, 17-25, 25-15, 27-25 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Andrea Thelen posted 10 kills and six ace serves, and Annalyse Weber had nine kills and nine digs for Hanson. Jalyn Kampshoff posted 32 assists and 10 digs. Shelby Hernandez had seven kills and five ace serves, and Kate Haier had seven kills in the victory.
Delanie Van Driel posted 11 kills and Rylee Conrad had 17 assists to lead Scotland. Kennedy Bietz posted six kills, eight digs and two ace serves. Martina Deboer added six kills in the effort.
Hanson hosts Freeman today (Tuesday). Scotland, 6-5, hosts Corsica-Stickney on Friday.
Hanson won the JV match 26-24, 25-23; and the C-match 25-10, 25-22.
SCOTLAND (6-5) 21 25 15 25
HANSON (5-12) 25 17 25 27
Madison 3, Wagner 0
MADISON — Madison’s Abby Brooks and Sophia VandenBosch combined for 31 kills in a 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 victory over Wagner in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Brooks finished with 18 kills and two blocks, and VandenBosch had 13 kills for Madison. Kylie Krusemark had 31 assists and two ace serves. Raena Rost posted 12 digs, and Autumn Barger had nine digs and two ace serves in the victory.
Madison hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday. Wagner travels to Winner today (Tuesday).
WAGNER (7-2) 10 14 15
MADISON (12-4) 25 25 25
Colman-Egan 3, Lennox 0
COLMAN — Colman-Egan improved to 17-3 with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 victory over Lennox in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Mackenzie Hemmer had eight kills and three blocks, and Olivia Baumberger had six kills and four blocks to lead Colman-Egan. Braiden Westley posted 14 assists, with Kennedi Landis recording 12 assists. Madison Fodness added four blocks in the victory.
Zoe Zebell had 10 kills and Kyah Jackson added 14 assists for Lennox.
Colman-Egan travels to Deubrook Area today (Tuesday). Lennox travels to Baltic on Friday.
LENNOX (6-13) 19 13 12
COLMAN-EGAN (17-3) 25 25 25
Saturday
Alcester-Hud. 3, Menno 0
MENNO — Alcester-Hudson swept Menno 25-23, 25-23, 25-10 in volleyball action on Saturday.
Jesse Munkvold had five kills and 16 digs, and Kaylee Schempp had 14 digs for Menno. Bridget Vaith posted three blocks, with Madelyn Heckenlaible recording two. Kylie Harriman added 11 digs for the Wolves.
Both teams travel to Marion to face Freeman Academy-Marion next: Alcester-Hudson today (Tuesday) and Menno on Thursday.
Menno won the JV match 25-15, 25-15; and the C-match 25-13, 25-14.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (11-11) 25 25 25
MENNO (7-10) 23 23 10
TD-A 3, FA-M 0
FREEMAN — Tripp-Delmont-Armour scored a 25-8, 25-3, 25-20 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Faith Werkmeister posted 10 kills, two blocks and two ace serves to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour. Hananh Stremick had 13 assists, nine digs and four ace serves. Bailey Spaans posted nine assists and three ace serves. Gracey Schatz had six kills and Emma Fink added nine digs in the victory.
For FA-M, Zenovia Butler had two ace serves and Alivea Weber posted five digs.
Freeman Academy-Marion hosts Alcester-Hudson today (Tuesday) in Marion.
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR 25 25 25
FR. ACADEMY-MARION 8 3 20
Irene-Wak. 3, Hanson 0
WAKONDA — Irene-Wakonda outlasted Hanson 25-22, 27-25, 25-19 in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Emma McDonald posted eight kills and 20 digs, and Nora O’Malley had six kills, three blocks and four ace serves to lead Irene-Wakonda. Emma Orr finished with 15 assists, 12 digs and two ace serves. Willa Freeman posted 26 digs, McKenna Mork ahd 15 digs and Jordan Bak added three ace serves in the victory.
Andrea Thelen led Hanson with 11 kills, two blocks and five ace serves. Kate Haier also had two blocks. Jalyn Kampshoff finished with 14 assists. Abby Kortan posted 16 digs. Shelby Hernandez had 15 digs and two ace serves. Annalyse Weber had 14 digs and three ace serves, and Skylar Holm added 12 digs in the effort.
HANSON 22 25 19
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-13) 25 27 25
Lewis & Clark Conf.
Hart.-New. 2, Creighton 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle claimed a 25-14, 25-17 victory over Creighton in pool play of the Lewis & Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Kayden Jueden posted 10 kills and nine digs, and Alivia Morten had 25 assists and nine digs to lead Hartington-Newcastle. Erin Folkers posted six kills, Maya Knutson had two ace serves and Olivia Grutsch added 12 digs in the victory.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (15-11) 25 25
CREIGHTON 14 17
Hart.-New. 2, Wakefield 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle advanced to the quarterfinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-17 victory in pool play on Saturday.
Kayden Jueden posted 23 kills and 19 digs to lead Hartington-Newcastle. Erin Folkers had seven kills and 14 digs. Alivia Morten posted 32 assists and 17 digs. Olivia Grutsch had 28 assists and two ace serves. Keely Wiepen had four ace serves and Makenna Clarkson had three ace serves in the victory.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (15-11) 25 20 25
WAKEFIELD 23 25 17
Dakota XII Conf.
Dakota Valley 3, Tea Area 0
SIOUX FALLS — Rachel Rosenquist posted 11 kills, three blocks and 13 digs to lead Dakota Valley past Tea Area 25-12, 25-18, 25-12, in the Dakota XII Conference Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Jorja VanDenHul had seven kills, three blocks and two ace serves for Dakota Valley. Logan Miller finished with 30 assists and two ace serves. Sophia Atchison had seven kills, Tori Schultz had three blocks and Taylor Wilshire added 17 digs in the victory.
DAKOTA VALLEY (11-4) 25 25 25
TEA AREA 12 18 12
