Payton Moser didn’t want her athletic career to end after she graduated from Yankton High School. On Wednesday, that dream became a reality.
Moser signed to continue her volleyball career with the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Payton Moser didn’t want her athletic career to end after she graduated from Yankton High School. On Wednesday, that dream became a reality.
Moser signed to continue her volleyball career with the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.
“It has always been a dream of mine, but it wasn’t until I reached high school that I knew I really wanted to play collegiately,” Moser said. “When I was younger I thought it would be softball, but high school made me realize I really enjoyed volleyball as well.”
When it came to picking where she was going to gain an education and continue her career, Dakota Wesleyan was one of the top contenders. However, it was the Tigers’ head coach, Lindsay Wilber that made up Moser’s mind.
“I had toured the university before they reached out to me because of their education and campus,” Moser said. “Dakota Wesleyan has always been high on the list, but Coach Wilber was what really convinced me to go there.”
When asked what drew her attention to Coach Wilber and her volleyball team, Moser couldn’t pin it on just one reason.
“Coach Wilber, her staff, and her team were very welcoming to me,” she said. “I really appreciated it because it created a nice environment to play in during the open gym.”
Wilber’s regular communication was also a factor, Moser said.
“She was one of the first coaches to reach out, and she continually would reach out to check on me and wish me luck before games,” she said.
On the education side of things, Moser is excited to start the work to obtain an early education degree for kindergarten to third grade.
“I don’t have a preference for the subject I teach. I just want to be a teacher,” she said.
Although Moser can breathe a sigh of relief now that her plan is set, she knows there is still plenty of work to put in for herself and the Gazelles this season.
“It is a relief to know what the next step for me is, but I know I can’t just sit back throughout this season,” Moser stated. “I’m still looking to push forward with the Gazelles and continue to work hard with the team.”
Gazelles head coach Tayler Stacey was quick to credit Payton’s hard work to earn this opportunity.
“Dakota Wesleyan is a great team and Payton is really worthy of this opportunity,” Stacey said. “She is one of our leaders and she is a great hustler, and it’ll serve her well if she continues that up there.”
Moser, who plays libero for the Lancers, can help the Tigers on defense, Stacey noted.
“Passing is one of the key things to the game,” she said. “So I believe she is going to be able to help Dakota Wesleyan continue to elevate with her passing game.”
Follow @kenzie_attk on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.