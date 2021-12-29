SIOUX FALLS — Due to teams dropping out of the event, the schedule for Friday’s Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls has been changed.
The Vermillion girls will now play the 3 p.m. contest, facing Hill City. The Dakota Valley girls remain in the 6 p.m. slot, but will now play White River.
