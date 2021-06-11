After a year ago, the Lewis & Clark Classic had a bumpy road to get to this year’s start.
Three teams dropped out in the days before the American Legion baseball tournament, including one late Thursday night. A Friday morning rainstorm set two of the four sites back.
But the 19th annual baseball event did get under way.
The event, scheduled for 20 teams to play in Yankton and Vermillion, as well as Hartington and Crofton in Nebraska, had Dakota Valley, Columbus (Nebraska) Lakeview and O’Neill, Nebraska, all pull out in the days before the tournament. Omaha (Nebraska) Concordia pulled out a week ago, replaced by Tea.
“We had no trouble initially filling the tournament. But in the last 24, 48 hours, we’ve had trouble with teams dropping out. That’s not a problem we’ve had before,” said Yankton head coach Drew Lawrence. “We’ve had a lot of changes, a lot of moving parts. But coaches have been very understanding.”
On Friday morning, a rainstorm passed through the region, hitting all four of the host sites. Due to the lost teams, three of the four sites were not scheduled to start until 12:45 p.m.
Vermillion, the one site that still has five teams, was pushed back two hours and had to go to six-inning games (instead of the regular seven-inning games).
“It looks like a smart move, pushing things back,” Lawrence said. “We had a couple of late starts, but we definitely needed the rain.”
Friday’s play in the Hartington pool was moved from Hartington to nearby Wynot, Nebraska. The first game of Friday’s action, Hartington against Sioux Falls East, will be played today (Saturday).
“It’s good that we have other communities that are willing to help out,” Lawrence said. “Wynot is a good baseball community, as is Hartington.”
Now that play has begun, Lawrence is hoping for smooth sailing.
“Hopefully we’re past that, and we’re able to play some good baseball,” he said.
Pool play continues today, with action beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Vermillion and 11:45 a.m. at the other sites. The four pool champions will advance to Yankton on Sunday, with semifinals at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., and the championship at 3:30 p.m.
(Cimburek)
A Jersey Passed Between Brothers
VERMILLION – Willis Robertson decided it was time to switch numbers for the Legion baseball season this summer, but decided to make the switch have more meaning than just a number.
“It’s special,” he said. “I grew up watching him (Willis’ older brother Nate Robinson) and all his friends playing post one and it’s awesome now I’m in the same position that they were, and I’m able to wear his jersey and keep that going.”
Willis Robertson’s older brother, Nate Robinson, is a Mount Marty baseball player and assistant coach for Vermillion Post 1. This summer, Willis Robertson is wearing the exact same jersey his brother wore years ago playing for Post 1. Willis and Nate Robinson are about as close as brothers can be.
“Willis is my best friend,” Nate Robinson said. “Willis is by far my best friend, but I don’t want to say that too much because my older brother might be a little jealous. We compete with each other, we play with each other, we’re hanging out all the time.”
Willis also appreciates having his older brother, who he is very close with, as a coach this summer.
“He works here at the field and every day at lunch I’m coming during his hour lunch break and hitting with him,” Willis Robertson said. “I’m constantly hanging out with him and it’s awesome that he comes to our games and that I’m able to spend so much time with him.”
(Zubke)
MMU Signee Excited For Next Step
Pender pitcher Zach Hegge pitched Friday for Pender Post 55 against Vermillion Post 1 in the 19th Annual Lewis and Clark Classic at the Vermillion Pool at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Hegge is a Mount Marty signee, planning on going into education while playing baseball for the Lancers.
“(Mount Marty) has a really good education program and that’s what I’m planning to go into,” Hegge said. “I really like the coaches, coach Andy (Bernatow) is awesome and that’s really what helped make that decision.”
Hegge’s Pender team fell to Vermillion Friday, but Hegge is looking forward to the rest of the weekend and what is ahead in Yankton.
“I’m really excited to play these bigger schools (this weekend),” Hegge said. “I’m not use to playing top level schools where I’m from. I’m also excited to go to Mount Marty and see what I can do there.”
(Zubke)
Follow @YanktonSports on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.