ABERDEEN — The Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles made 64% of their shots, including 81.8% in the second half, in a 76-19 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Brooklyn Kusler posted 20 points and eight rebounds, and Abby Kopecky had 19 points and six assists to lead Aberdeen Central. Kyra Griese added 13 points and four steals in the victory.
Kate Beeman led Yankton with eight points. Elle Feser added six points.
Aberdeen Central, 7-0, travels to Watertown on Tuesday. Yankton will look to bounce back at Sturgis on Jan. 23.
Aberdeen Central won the JV game 41-38. Annika Gordon posted seven points and four rebounds, and Feser had seven points for Yankton. Bailey LaCroix added six points.
Aberdeen won the ‘C’ game 35-27. For Yankton, Payton Moser scored six points. Lamellar Kopp grabbed 10 rebounds.
YANKTON (1-8)
Kate Beeman 3-6 2-4 8, Jordynn Salvatori 1-8 0-0 3, Jillian Eidsness 0-1 0-0 0, Molly Savey 0-2 0-0 0, Elle Feser 2-4 2-4 6, Annika Gordon 0-2 0-2 0, Claire Tereshinski 0-1 0-2 0, Britta Pietila 1-4 0-0 2, Bailey Lacroix 0-2 0-0 0, Macy Drotzmann 0-0 0-0 0, Lina Bauer 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 7-30 4-12 19.
ABERDEEN (7-0)
Jordan Hermansen 2-3 0-0 4, Melanie Jacobs 1-3 0-0 3, Kyra Griese 3-8 6-6 13, Abby Kopecky 9-14 1-1 19, Brooklyn Kusler 9-11 2-2 20, Anna Malchow 1-1 0-0 2, Taryn Hettich 2-3 0-0 4, Karly Wellman 1-2 0-0 2, Camryn Bain 0-0 0-0 0, Meghan Mork 1-1 0-0 3, Abby Berry 1-1 0-0 2, Grace Kuch 0-0 0-0 0, Kianna Mounga 2-3 0-2 4. TOTALS: 32-50 9-11 76.
YANKTON 7 5 1 6 — 19
ABERDEEN 15 17 23 21 — 76
Three-Pointers: A 3-5 (Jacobs 1-1, Griese 1-3, Mork 1-1), Y 1-2 (Salvatori 1-1, Lacroix 0-1). Rebounds: A 30 (Kusler 8), Y 15 (Beeman 4, Eidsness 4). Personal Fouls: A 13, Y 9. Fouled Out: None. Assists: A 14 (Kopecky 6), Y 1 (Salvatori). Turnovers: Y 23, A 6. Blocked Shots: A 1 (Kusler), Y 0. Steals: A 16 (Griese 4), Y 0.
