LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic ranked 10th in the Class D All-School standings of the Nebraska School Activities Association Cup final standings, announced Wednesday.
Wausa tied for second in the Class D girls’ rankings, with Cedar Catholic ranked sixth.
The Cup recognizes the most successful activities program in the state of Nebraska. Winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events within each division and class. Music, which does not have a state-level event, earns points based on participation at the district music contest.
All-School division honors went to Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Skutt Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic and Bancroft-Rosalie.
Boys’ honors went to Millard North, Skutt Catholic, Aquinas Catholic and Bancroft-Rosalie. Girls’ honors went to Millard North, Scottsbluff, Lincoln Lutheran and Archbishop Bergan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.