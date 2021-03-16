Yankton sophomore Nevaeh Leonard has been named to the inaugural All-Eastern South Dakota Conference Girls’ Wrestling Team, announced Tuesday.
Leonard won the Class A state title at 131 pounds, becoming the first Gazelle to win a state high school wrestling title. This was the first season of sanctioned high school girls’ wrestling in South Dakota.
Joining Leonard on the All-ESD team were Pierre’s Ciara McFarling, Marlee Shorter and Sydney Uhrig, Aberdeen Central’s Morgan Woosley, Brookings’ Cherish Stern and Harrisburg’s Regina Stoeser.
