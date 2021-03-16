Nevaeh Leonard Named All-ESD
Buy Now

Yankton's Nevaeh Leonard tries to put Lincoln's Hady Cisar to the mat during their matchup in the Yankton Invitational wrestling tournament. Leonard was named to the inaugural all-Eastern South Dakota Conference Girls' Wrestling Team, announced Tuesday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Yankton sophomore Nevaeh Leonard has been named to the inaugural All-Eastern South Dakota Conference Girls’ Wrestling Team, announced Tuesday.

Leonard won the Class A state title at 131 pounds, becoming the first Gazelle to win a state high school wrestling title. This was the first season of sanctioned high school girls’ wrestling in South Dakota.

Joining Leonard on the All-ESD team were Pierre’s Ciara McFarling, Marlee Shorter and Sydney Uhrig, Aberdeen Central’s Morgan Woosley, Brookings’ Cherish Stern and Harrisburg’s Regina Stoeser.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.