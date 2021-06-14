SIOUX FALLS — Platte-Geddes boys’ golf coach Frank Cutler and Hanson boys’ track and field coach Tyler Payer have been named the Coach of the Year for their respective spring sports, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association.
Cutler led Platte-Geddes to a runner-up finish in the Class B boys’ state tournament, held earlier this month in Brookings.
Payer, a Mount Marty grad, led Hanson to the Class B boys’ title at the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships last month.
Yankton grad and former Yankton coach Matt Termansen was a finalist for Tennis Coach of the Year, won by Lennox’s Kevin Plank. Other Coach of the Year honorees included Jeffrey Johnson of Bison (girls’ golf) and Julie Preheim of Colman-Egan (girls’ track & field).
These coaches will be recognized at the annual awards banquet to be held at the Rapid City Ramkota on Sunday, June 20.
