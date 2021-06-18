ABERDEEN — Yankton won the state trap title and finished third in the state skeet competition at the South Dakota State High School Clay Target League state tournament, June 13 in Aberdeen.
Yankton’s Tanner Becker finished second in the “high gun” trap standings, scoring 97 out of 100, including 50 straight. Landon Moe and Ben Rumsey also scored 50 straight, with Lucas Cordell and Payton Silvernail each recording 25 straight.
In the skeet competition, Moe and Becker each hit 25 straight. Kalea Thon finished second in the girls’ “high gun” standings with a 78, with Becker second on the boys’ side with a 96. Jonathan Wenisch earned first in the novice male division with a 73.
Earning All-State recognition were Becker, Moe, Haley McCloud, Keagan Holmstrom and Silvernail.
Yankton had 43 trap shooters and 11 skeet shooters during the season, from seniors down to seventh grade. The league is a virtual season, with Yankton shooting on Sunday afternoons at Jim River Trap east of Yankton.
As a team, Yankton ranked second in trap and fourth in skeet during regular season action.
Individually, Becker tied for first in the skeet season average, while tying for ninth in trap shooting. Moe ranked 27th, with Holmstrom tied for 54th, and Silvernail and McCloud tied for 79th statewide out of 1,345 shooters.
