SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota volleyball will be featured at the Sanford Pentagon for the third time in as many seasons when the defending Summit League Tournament champion Coyotes host league-newcomer St. Thomas in a 7 p.m. bout on Oct. 7.
It will mark the fourth time Coyote volleyball has played at the facility since its debut there in 2019 when South Dakota defeated Purdue Fort Wayne. The Sanford Pentagon hosted the Summit League Tournament this past spring and the Coyotes beat Kansas City and Denver in five-set classics that sent South Dakota back to the NCAA tournament.
The match will be South Dakota’s fifth of its 2021 fall conference slate following home matches with South Dakota State and North Dakota State and a road trip to Oral Roberts and Kansas City. The Thursday night match against the Tommies will be followed by a home match with Western Illinois Saturday in Vermillion.
St. Thomas hasn’t lost a conference game since 2018. The Tommies were 30-5 during their last full season in 2019 and played just five matches this past spring. St. Thomas made four consecutive NCAA Division III tournaments from 2016-19. The Tommies are the first program to begin a transition from Division III to Division I.
The Pentagon match is part of the Coyotes’ season ticket package.
