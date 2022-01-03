AVON — The Avon Pirates built a 46-5 halftime lead on the way to a 65-13 victory over Colome in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Courtney Sees finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and six assists for Avon. Samantha Brodeen scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Tiffany Pelton added 11 points and six steals in the victory.
Toree Ringing Shield led Colome with five points and six rebounds.
Avon travels to Alcester-Hudson today (Tuesday). Colome hosts Kimball-White Lake on Thursday.
COLOME (1-4) 1 4 3 5 — 13
AVON (1-4) 25 21 13 6 — 65
