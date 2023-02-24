For the first 14 minutes, the Yankton Gazelles answered every surge the Spearfish Spartans threw at them.
Then the answers quit coming.
A stifling Spartan attack held Yankton without a field goal for the final 18 minutes as the Spartans pulled away to a 41-22 victory over the Gazelles in girls’ basketball action on Friday at the YHS Gym.
Mya Kochuten hit six three-pointers on the way to a game-high 20 points for Spearfish (9-9). No other Spartan scored more than six points.
“We let the Kochuten girl get loose too many times,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “We did a good job against the rest of their girls.”
Yankton was led by Bailey LaCroix, who hit three three-pointers on the way to 11 points. Macy Drotzmann added six points.
The teams traded runs in the first half, with an 8-0 Yankton run putting the Gazelles up 13-6 after one quarter. Spearfish started the second quarter on a 10-2 run, including a pair of Kochuten threes, to retake the lead, but Yankton went on a 6-1 run to lead 21-17 with about two minutes left in the first half.
Kochuten hit a three-pointer for the last basket of the first half, then hit two more to start the second half. The Spartans continued to keep Yankton off the scoreboard until an Eden Wolfgram free throw with 1:35 remaining broke the 16-minute scoring drought.
Krier credited the Spearfish defense with taking away everything Yankton tried.
“They switched defenses, got up into us, jumped passes,” he said. “Then the ball got stagnant for us. We quit trying to penetrate.”
Yankton, 2-17, finishes the regular season at home against Sturgis today (Saturday) at noon. The Scoopers, 1-17, lost at Brookings 56-44 on Friday.
“We have to get back to the good stuff,” Krier said. “Because we have a good opportunity (today).”
Spearfish won the JV game 54-35. For Yankton, Josslyn Elwood scored 11 points. Wolfgram had eight points. Olivia Chipman posted six points and six rebounds. Carly Cap added six rebounds.
Spearfish won the ‘C’ game 37-26. For Yankton, Nora Krajewski scored 10 points.
Spearfish also took the ‘D’ game, 28-22. Nora Krajewski scored nine points for Yankton.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
