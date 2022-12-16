At the Concordia Early Bird Tournament Dec. 9-10, Mount Marty Lancers track and field athletes Mason Schleis and Seth Wiebelhaus had banner days.
Schleis broke the record for the heptathlon previously held by Wiebelhaus, scoring 5,019 points. Wiebelhaus put up a score of 4,888 points, which almost equaled his previous school record of 4,890 points.
“It feels good to get a result like that,” Schleis said. “Last year, ending my season I got hurt (in the latter part of the indoor season), and (I competed in my) first meet since I’ve been back fully healthy. It’s exciting to get back.”
The score garnered NAIA National Athlete of the Week recognition for Schleis from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
“To get (that award) speaks volume to (Mason’s) talent and the performance in itself,” Lancers head coach Dan Fitzsimmons said.
The injury Schleis has been dealing with a pulled hamstring he initially strained in early 2022. He competed at the NAIA Indoor National Meet in Brookings in March where he pulled it. Schleis had to rehab the injury through the outdoor spring season while his teammates still competed.
“It was not a fun experience watching all my teammates go out there and compete while I couldn’t do anything except wait and get healthy,” he said. “I’m glad to be back, for sure.”
Schleis has got to a point where he can manage the injury.
“I’m still getting treatment on it twice a week,” he said. “I felt comfortable going 100% on it around October, so it’s been quite a long while dealing with this ‘hammy’ injury.”
Even though Wiebelhaus did not win the event, he was happy to see that Schleis’ hard work rehabbing has paid off early in the season.
“I was happy to see him up there,” Wiebelhaus said. “I was happy to see him back (competing) and I’ll get him (back) towards the end of the season.”
The two bonded when Schleis stepped foot on Mount Marty’s campus in the fall of 2019. Wiebelhaus has attended the school since the fall of 2018 and took Schleis under his wing.
“(Seth)’s my mentor for sure,” Schleis said. “He’s guided me through my whole college career. I would not be where I’m at without him. He’s my mentor for everything and has truly affected my life for the better.”
“(Mason) and I actually lived together last year with a couple other roommates in a house,” Wiebelhaus said. “He was in my wedding last year as an usher. He’s been a nice, humble guy and we help each other get better. It’s been, overall, a good experience.”
“They’re invested in one another,” said Jonathon Becker, the MMU associate head coach. “They are in a lot of ways polar opposites on the track as far as their strengths and weaknesses. At the end of the day, they’re good friends.”
On day one of the event, Schleis got first in the long jump and tied for first in the high jump while Wiebelhaus got first in the shot put. Schleis was 100 points ahead of where he said he usually is on the leaderboard after day one with 2791 points. Wiebelhaus was about on par for where he usually sits after day one with 2652 points.
“We had good day ones and we were happy with our score,” Schleis said. “We were expecting more of ourselves because we were talking like ‘Man, we’re having a good score but it feels like a bad meet.’ We both knew that there was a lot more room for improvement and we can score a lot higher.”
Schleis admitted that Wiebelhaus can make up deficits on day two.
“Seth’s best day is day two,” Schleis said. “Coming in, realizing that Seth’s day two is going to be so good, I want to be right there with him. That helps me focus more on day two. I started out good with the hurdles. I ran a (personal record with 823 points), but it was ugly race technique and form-wise.”
“It just happened to be one of those races that when he lined it up and the gun went off, it didn’t happen to be his cleanest race,” Becker said. “One of these times, he’s going to line up and hurdle one that’s going to be one of those reps we see in practice. We’re going to be super excited about his time.”
Wiebelhaus managed to win that event with 846 points, but Schleis came back and placed first in the pole vault with 688 points, with Wiebelhaus scoring 659 and placing second. That left the daunting 1000-meter run as the last event.
“It’s by far the least fun event,” Schleis said.
Schleis powered through to a third-place finish with 717 points while Wiebelhaus scored 731 for second place, but it was not enough to make up the deficit.
“Once I crossed the finish line, it was a good, satisfying feeling for about 10 seconds and then the pain of running the 1000 started to take over,” Schleis said.
Despite putting up such high scores, Wiebelhaus admitted that both him and Schleis believe they could have done even better in the event.
“After the finish the whole thing we were like, ‘That’s all we scored?’” Wiebelhaus said. “We wanted more, but it’s all good.”
The two have fun competing with each other. While both want to win, it is apparent that the two support each other through whatever they go through. Both Schleis and Wiebelhaus look to build upon the start to the season as they come back next month and compete in the Mount Marty Opener Jan. 14. Competition will begin at 12 p.m. at Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
