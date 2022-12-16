At the Concordia Early Bird Tournament Dec. 9-10, Mount Marty Lancers track and field athletes Mason Schleis and Seth Wiebelhaus had banner days.

Schleis broke the record for the heptathlon previously held by Wiebelhaus, scoring 5,019 points. Wiebelhaus put up a score of 4,888 points, which almost equaled his previous school record of 4,890 points.

