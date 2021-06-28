Renner’s Preston Konechne tossed a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory over Yankton in American Legion baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Game two of the doubleheader was called due to weather. The game was tied 0-0 in the bottom of the second.
Leo Hueners and Carter Petersen each had two hits for Renner. Trey Heckenlaible and Kyle Konechne each had a hit in the victory.
Joe Gokie, Carson Haak and Rugby Ryken each had a hit for Yankton.
Preston Konechne struck out two in the complete game win. Sam Kampshoff took the loss, striking out six in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
Yankton is home again today (Tuesday), taking on Sioux Falls West. The twinbill is set for 5 p.m.
Hanson 9, Platte-Geddes 8
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson built a 7-1 lead and held on for a 9-8 victory over Platte-Geddes in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Landon Schulte went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Platte-Geddes. Myles Kott doubled twice. Nate Whalen and Jackson Olsen each had two hits. Grayson Hanson, Kelby VanDerWerff, Jackson Neuman, Hayes Rabenberg and Kyler Konstanz each had a hit as the Whitecaps outhit Hanson 13-11.
Rabenberg took the loss in relief, striking out five in his four innings of relief.
Platte-Geddes, 3-2, travels to Corsica to face Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney on Thursday.
Hartington Juniors 9, Battle Creek 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington’s Lucas Wortman tossed a three-hit shutout in a 9-0 victory over Battle Creek in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
Jaxson Bernecker went 3-for-3 with a double for Hartington. Keaton Steffen doubled and singled, driving in two. Tyan Baller had two hits and three RBI. Brett Kleinschmit, Grant Arens, Weston Heine, Jay Steffen and Lane Heimes each had a hit in the victory.
Wortman struck out five in the five-inning contest for the win.
Sunday
Vermillion 6, Sioux Valley 5
VERMILLION — Trailing 5-1 after four and half innings, Vermillion Post 1 rallied for a 6-5 win over Sioux Valley Sunday afternoon in Vermillion.
Connor Saunders went 3-for-4 with a run scored for Vermillion. Dylan Thelen drove in two runs and recorded a triple. Willis Robertson tallied two hits and two RBI. Jacob Chaussee and TJ Tracy added one hit and one RBI each.
Damien Danziesen tallied three hits and one RBI for Sioux Valley. Conner Logan added two hits and two RBI. Carsen Christopherson and Caleb Elijah contributed one hit and one RBI apiece.
Chaussee pitched five innings in the win. Robertson pitched two innings in relief earning the win on the mound. Jake Ziegler took the loss for Sioux Valley.
Hartington Juniors 10, Ponca 4
HARTINGTON, Neb. —Carson Arens and Tyan Baller tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Hartington Juniors to a 10-4 win Sunday afternoon in Hartington, Nebraska.
Lane Heimes and Jaxon Bernecker added two hits each for Hartington. Jaylan Lammers added a hit and two RBI.
Arens pitched three innings in the win for Hartington. Bernecker struck out four batters over 2 1/3 innings.
Saturday
Parkston 9, Alexandria 5
ALEXANDRIA — A two hit day for Max Scott led Parkston to a 9-5 win over Alexandria Saturday night in Alexandria
Jon Akre added one hit and two RBI for Parkson. Logan Heidinger, Josh Polreis and Payton Albrecht tallied hits for Parkston. Kade Bialas, Carter Kalda and TJ Schmidt added RBI.
Chase Arend tallied one hit and two RBI for Alexandria. Casey Haynes added one hit and one RBI. Riley Haynes added one hit.
Scott pitched five innings in the win for Parkston, striking out eight batters. Hayen Baumiller took the loss for Alexandria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.