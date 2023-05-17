State AA Tourney Begins Today
Buy Now

Yankton’s Zachary Briggs will compete at flight one singles and doubles for the Bucks, who begin play in the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Tennis Tournament today (Thursday) in Sioux Falls. Yankton was the Class A champion in 2022, but was moved up to Class AA beginning this season.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

A year after winning the Class A title, the Yankton Bucks boys’ tennis team will face a bigger challenge in the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Tennis Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Sioux Falls.

The Bucks come in off a runner-up finish in the Eastern South Dakota Conference, a finish that came despite Miles Krajewski being unavailable. The junior — the oldest player on the team — was competing at an international parabadminton event in Thailand.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.