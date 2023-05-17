A year after winning the Class A title, the Yankton Bucks boys’ tennis team will face a bigger challenge in the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Tennis Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Sioux Falls.
The Bucks come in off a runner-up finish in the Eastern South Dakota Conference, a finish that came despite Miles Krajewski being unavailable. The junior — the oldest player on the team — was competing at an international parabadminton event in Thailand.
“We knew going in we’d be without Miles, and everyone would have to play their top game. The guys went in very focused and well-prepared,” Yankton head coach Ryan Hage said of ESD. “There was a lot of parity in the ESD. Harrisburg was the frontrunner, but there were three, four, five teams that could have finished second.”
Yankton enters state with a seed of eighth or better at all nine flights.
“The guys knew that your regular season would either hurt you or help you,” Hage said. “And the seeds at state reflect that.”
Zachary Briggs (18-8 at flight 1), Harrison Krajewski (21-5 at flight 2) and Miles Krajewski (15-6 at flight 4) each enter state as the fifth seed in their flight. Jack Pederson (16-10 at flight 5) has a seventh seed, while Christopher Rockne (15-11 at flight 3) and Ethan Marsh (5-6 at flight 6) are eighth seeds.
Briggs was the Class A runner-up at flight three singles last year. Harrison Krajewski was the flight four champion. Miles Krajewski was the flight six runner-up.
With the success of the Bucks in recent years, they will not be overlooked, according to Hage.
“We have targets on our backs now. Everyone in the state knows we’re going to bring it, so there’s pressure on us,” he said. “There have been some ups and downs but, for the most part, we’ve dealt with the pressure very well.”
Both Rockne and Pederson are facing opponents for the third time this season after winning the first two meetings. Rockne draws Mitchell’s Levi Loken, while Pederson faces Aberdeen Central’s Preston Kreber.
“I’m a pessimist by nature, so I don’t like seeing a player a third time, especially since the last one was a week ago,” Hage said. Both of those second matchups came in the ESD tournament. “You are familiar with your opponent but, at the same time, they are familiar with you. You have to game-plan and execute.”
In doubles, Briggs and Harrison Krajewski (20-3) are seeded second and will get a first-round bye at flight one. Rockne and Pederson (10-12) are the eighth seed at flight two. Miles Krajewski and Marsh (6-4) are seeded fourth at flight three.
Briggs and Harrison Krajewski were Class A flight three champions in doubles two years ago. Briggs was a part of the flight one doubles championship team in Class A a season ago, while Harrison was a part of another flight three doubles title.
Rockne and Pederson are both in their first seasons of varsity tennis, as well as their first seasons of doubles competition. Miles Krajewski and Marsh have also developed into a strong doubles team despite Miles being unavailable for part of the season.
“(Flight) one doubles, they’ll do what they do. They were (flight) three doubles two years ago, and both won doubles titles last year,” Hage said. “(Flight) two doubles, when Jack gets going, he can be one of the better athletes out there. When Chris gets going, he’s a Rockne.
“Miles and Ethan are back together. Ethan is very comfortable out there when Miles is on the court.”
While Hage did not set out a team place expectation, he did note one expectation.
“I want to see our guys compete. When they’re in tough situations, I want them to respond,” he said. “We’ve got a good solid group of kids, and our nucleus is going to be back for another year.”
Play begins at 8 a.m. both today and Friday. Singles play today will be at Tomar Park (flights 1-3), McKennan Park (flights 4-5) and Lincoln High School (flight 6), with all doubles play at Tomar Park. Friday’s competition will be at Tomar Park, with singles play beginning at 8 a.m. and doubles play beginning at noon.
