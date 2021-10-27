Dakota Valley, Gayville-Volin and Platte-Geddes each earned top seeds in their respective regions as volleyball region pairings in Class A and Class B were announced on Wednesday.
In Region 4A, Dakota Valley (23-8), second in the state a year ago, opens play against Vermillion (7-17) on Nov. 2. Second-seeded Tea Area (15-12) hosts Beresford (9-21), third-seeded Elk Point-Jefferson (16-10) hosts Lennox and fourth-seeded Parker (17-12) hosts Canton in other first-round matches.
Gayville-Volin (19-9) is the top seed in Region 5B and will host the winner of Monday’s Freeman Academy-Marion (4-24) at Centerville (5-23) match on Nov. 2. Two matches will be played in Freeman on Nov. 2, with second-seeded Freeman (18-9) against Viborg-Hurley (8-20), followed by fourth-seeded Scotland (12-12) against Alcester-Hudson (7-19). Third-seeded Irene-Wakonda (14-12) will host Menno (9-15).
Platte-Geddes (29-4) is the top seed in Region 6B and will host the winner of Monday’s Colome (8-21) at Wessington Springs (13-17) match on Nov. 2. Burke (26-8) is the second seed, and will host the winner of Monday’s Marty (0-23) at Corsica-Stickney (12-13) match. Other second-round matches include Gregory (15-12) against fourth-seeded Avon (18-10), to be played at Platte, and Tripp-Delmont-Armour (16-13) against third-seeded Kimball-White Lake (16-10), to be played at Burke.
In Region 5A, Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6) is the top seed and will have a bye into the Nov. 4 qualifier round, facing the winner of fourth-seeded Parkston (18-14) and fifth-seeded Bon Homme (9-20), a match to be played in Wagner on Nov. 2. Also in Wagner, second-seeded Wagner (24-6) will host Hanson (6-21). In Forestburg, third-seeded Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (21-6) faces Andes Central-Dakota Christian (7-20).
Winners of Nov. 4 qualifier matches will advance to the SoDak 16 in their respective classes, and will play a neutral-site match on Nov. 9.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Nov. 2
No. 8 Vermillion (7-17) vs. No. 1 Dakota Valley (23-8), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Canton (14-12) at No. 4 Parker (17-12), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Beresford (9-21) vs. No. 2 Tea Area (15-12), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Lennox (10-18) vs. No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (16-10), 7 p.m.
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
Parker/Canton winner vs. DV/Vermillion winner
Lennox/EPJ winner vs. Tea/Beresford winner
REGION 5A
First Round, Nov. 2
No. 4 Parkston (18-14) vs. No. 5 Bon Homme (9-20) at Wagner, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Hanson (6-21) at No. 2 Wagner (24-6), 8 p.m.
No. 6 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (7-20) at No. 3 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (21-6), 7 p.m., Forestburg
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
Parkston/Bon Homme winner vs. No. 1 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6)
SCW/ACDC winner vs. Hanson/Wagner winner
REGION 5B
First Round, Nov. 1
No. 9 Freeman Academy-Marion (4-24) at No. 8 Centerville (5-23), 6:30 p.m.
Second Round, Nov. 2
FA-M/Centerville winner at No. 1 Gayville-Volin (19-9), 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Viborg-Hurley (8-20) at No. 2 Freeman (18-9), 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Alcester-Hudson (7-19) vs. No. 4 Scotland (12-12) at Freeman, 7:45 p.m.
No. 6 Menno (9-15) at No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (14-12), 6:30 p.m.
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
Scotland/AH winner vs. FAM/CV/GV winner
Menno/IW winner vs. VH/Freeman winner
REGION 6B
First Round, Nov. 1
No. 9 Colome (8-21) at No. 8 Wessington Springs (13-17), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Marty (0-23) at No. 7 Corsica-Stickney (12-13), 7 p.m.
Second Round, Nov. 2
Colome/WS winner at No. 1 Platte-Geddes (29-4), 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Gregory (15-12) vs. No. 4 Avon (18-10) at Platte, 8 p.m.
CS/Marty winner vs. No. 2 Burke (26-8), 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (16-13) vs. No. 3 Kimball-White Lake (16-10) at Burke, 8 p.m.
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
Gregory/Avon winner vs. Colome/WS/PG winner
TDA/KWL winner vs. CS/Marty/Burke winner
