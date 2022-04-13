VERMILLION — Former Omaha assistant coach Patrick Eberhart is joining the University of South Dakota men’s basketball program as an assistant.
Eberhart is joining head coach Eric Peterson’s staff and was the recruiting coordinator for the Mavericks under former head coach Derrin Hansen. Eberhart comes to USD after 11 seasons at Omaha and has over 30 years of coaching experience.
Eberhart joins former Utah assistant coach Brandon Ubel and assistant coach Casey Kasperbauer on Peterson’s coaching staff.
