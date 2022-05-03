BERESFORD — The Canton girls and Brandon Valley boys claimed team honors at the Beresford Lions Club track and field meet, Tuesday in Beresford.
Canton scored 149 points, beating out West Central (134) and Elk Point-Jefferson (120).
Canton had four wins, with Fallan Lundstrom claiming the 100 hurdles (16.25) and javelin (100-7). Natylie Myers won the shot put (35-3) and Grace Gannon claimed the 3200 (12:50.62) for the C-Hawks.
Elk Point-Jefferson had three wins: Josie Curry in the discus (115-4), Lauren McDermott in the 300 hurdles (49.79) and Natalie Heuertz in the triple jump (30-11).
Vermillion also had three wins, including the 3200 (10:11.78) and medley (4:30.95) relays. Taeli Barta, Jenaya Cleveland and Lydia Anderson ran on both winning relays. Callie Radigan won the 1600 (5:44.02) and ran on the winning 3200 relay. Grace Chaussee ran on the winning medley relay.
Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick won the 100 (13.25). The Beresford foursome of Tavyn Valder, Isabel Delay, Rachel Zanter and Savannah Beeson won the 400 relay (51.38).
Molli Thornton had a hand in three wins for West Central, taking the long jump (16-7 1/2) and 200 (27.05), and running on the winning 800 relay (1:49.30).
Brandon Valley claimed the boys’ title, 166 to 150.5 over West Central. Elk Point-Jefferson (109.5) was third, followed closely by Beresford (103.5).
Brandon Valley won five events, with Aaron Van Hemert and Cole Borchardt each claiming two titles. Van Hemert swept the 110-meter (16.25) and 300-meter (41.08) hurdles. Borchardt won the 100 (11.58) and 200 (23.37). Also for the Lynx, Joey DeWitt won the 400 (52.42).
West Central won four relays: 400 (45.73), 800 (1:33.47), 1600 (3:30.92) and medley (3:51.03). Gunnar Cuka also won the long jump (19-9) and triple jump (40-8) for the Trojans.
EPJ claimed four titles, with Jacob Lichtenberg sweeping the shot put (43-1) and discus (130-10). Benjamin Swatek claimed the javelin (151-11). Joe Cross took the 3200 (10:00.81).
Vermillion’s Hari Kadarkaraisamy won the 800 in 2:09.52. The Tanagers took the 3200 relay, as Henry Anderson, Johnny Fleming, Chasing Jacob Hawk and Joel Dahlhoff finished in 8:49.30.
Beresford’s Andrew Atwood won the 1600 (4:39.54). Teammate Max Orr claimed the high jump (5-9).
