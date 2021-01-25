All three top boys’ teams were unanimous picks, as the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll was announced on Monday.
In Class AA boys, Sioux Falls Washington (8-0) remained in the top spot, with Yankton (10-2) remaining in second. Yankton will host fourth-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt (6-4) on Thursday.
Dakota Valley (10-0) remained in the top spot in Class A boys, with Vermillion (9-0) jumping up to second.
DeSmet (11-1) remained in the top spot in Class B boys, with Platte-Geddes (8-1) staying in second after its loss to DeSmet on Saturday. Viborg-Hurley (8-3) fell out of the top five, but continues to receive votes.
Aberdeen Central (10-0), the final unbeaten in Class AA girls’ basketball, moved into the top spot in the poll, claiming 11 first place votes. Washington (6-2) remained in second, claiming six first place votes. Previous number one Harrisburg (9-1) claimed the other to top picks, slipping to third.
In Class A girls, St. Thomas More (11-0) was a unanimous pick as the top five remained unchanged from a week ago.
In Class B girls, Corsica-Stickney (11-2) remained in the top spot, claiming 15 first place votes. A pair of 8-0 teams, Castlewood (3 first place votes) and White River (1 first place vote), claimed second and third in the poll. Viborg-Hurley received votes (10-2).
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 25 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (19) 8-0 95 1
2. Yankton 10-2 75 2
3. Mitchell 9-1 54 5
4. Roosevelt 6-4 32 4
5. Harrisburg 6-2 14 3
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 12, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (19) 10-0 95 1
2. Vermillion 9-0 71 4
3. Sioux Valley 12-1 49 3
4. SF Christian 9-2 47 2
5. Dell Rapids 8-2 17 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 4, Winner 2.
Class B
1. De Smet (19) 11-1 95 1
2. Platte-Geddes 8-1 69 2
3. Howard 10-1 62 3
4. Canistota 9-1 38 4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 9-3 13 RV
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 7, Elkton-Lake Benton 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Aberdeen Central (11) 10-0 82 3
2. Washington (6) 6-2 71 2
3. Harrisburg (2) 9-1 64 1
4. Brandon Valley 8-2 41 T-5
5. Mitchell 8-2 17 T-5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9, Rapid City Stevens 1.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (19) 11-0 95 1
2. West Central 10-1 74 2
3. Winner 11-1 59 3
4. SF Christian 10-1 37 4
5. Aberdeen Roncalli 12-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Hamlin 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (15) 11-2 88 1
2. Castlewood (3) 8-0 75 2
3. White River (1) 8-0 64 3
4. Hanson 10-1 27 5
5. Ethan 8-2 22 4
Receiving votes: Waverly-South Shore 6, Viborg-Hurley 3.
