BROOKINGS — The Yankton Bucks earned a sixth place finish in the Bill Scholten Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Brookings Country Club.
Sioux Falls Lincoln won the team title at 17-over 305, two strokes ahead of O’Gorman. Harrisburg was third at 308.
Roosevelt’s Garett Everson and Aberdeen Central’s Braydon Jones each shot 3-under 69, with Everson winning the playoff for the title. Lincoln’s Nash Stenberg shot an even par 72 to place third.
Yankton finished at 322 on the day, led by 79s from Dawson Vellek and Gavin Haselhorst. Caeden Ekroth carded an 81. Austin Frick and Simon Hacecky each carded an 83, and Jimmie Cunningham shot 85 for the Bucks.
Yankton travels to the Mitchell Invitational on Friday. Start time is 10:30 a.m. at Lake View Golf Course.
TEAM SCORES: S.F. Lincoln 305, O’Gorman 307, Harrisburg 308, Watertown 319, S.F. Roosevelt 320, Yankton 322, Brandon Valley 326, Mitchell 330, Aberdeen Central 330, Tea Area 337, Pierre 340, S.F. Washington 342, Brookings 347, Huron 368
TOP 15: 1, Garett Everson, Roosevelt 69 (won playoff); 2, Braydon Jones, Aberdeen Central 69; 3, Nash Stenberg, Lincoln 72; 4, Luke Honner, Lincoln 73; 5, Emmet Hansen, Brandon Valley 74; t6, Jack Kray, Washington 75; t6, William Sanford, O’Gorman 75; t8, Gavin Hatch, Harrisburg; t8, Jake Olson, Watertown 76; t8, Hayden Scott, Harrisburg 76; t8, Bennett Geraets, Lincoln 76; t12, D.J. Heiberger, O’Gorman 77; t12, Radley Mauney, O’Gorman 77; t12, Landon Roberts, Huron 77; t12, Eric Munson, Tea Area 77
YHS: t22, Gavin Haselhorst, Dawson Vellek 79; t26, Caeden Ekroth 81; t32, Austin Frick, Simon Hacecky 83; t46, Jimmie Cunningham 85
Vermillion 167, Lennox 177
VERMILLION — Vermillion claimed a 10-stroke victory in a boys’ golf dual against Lennox on Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course.
Vermillion finished at 167 for nine holes, with Lennox posting a 177.
Lennox’s Dalton Plucker shot 35 for top honors, three strokes better than Vermillion’s Hunter Lavin.
Vermillion also claimed JV honors, 171 to 230. Vermillion’s Trey Hansen and Kade Ruevers each shot 42 to lead the way.
INDIVIDUAL: Dalton Plucker L 35, Hunter Lavin V 38, T.J. Tracy V 42, Carter Mart V 43, Ben Burbach V 44, Konnor Gayle L 45, Carter Hansen V 46, Willis Robertson V 48, Brandon Sweeter L 48, Caleb Wipf L 49, Gavin Sanculi L 51, Zach Zirpel L 54
ESD JV Tourn.
HURON — Led by champion Jace Tramp, the Yankton Bucks placed second in the Eastern South Dakota Conference JV boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Broadland Creek Golf Course.
Watertown won the team title at 313, followed by Yankton (333) and Brandon Valley (359).
Tramp shot 74 to finish one stroke ahead of Pierre’s Carter Grodon. Watertown’s Even Meester (77), Ty Lenards (77) and Kade Russell (78) rounded out the top five.
Yankton’s Henry Homstad placed sixth with an 80. Jake Cunningham tied for 12th for the Bucks, shooting 88.
Also for Yankton, Miles Krajewski shot 91, Luke Abbott shot 96 and Evan Ness carded a 102.
TEAM SCORES: Watertown 313, Yankton 333, Brandon Valley 359, Pierre 360, Brookings 364, Mitchell 377, Huron 429
TOP 15: 1, Jace Tramp, Yankton 74; 2, Carter Gordon, Pierre 75; t3, Evan Meester, Watertown 77; t3, Ty Lenards, Watertown 77; 5, Kade Russell, Watertown 78; 6, Henry Homstad, Yankton 80; 7, Easton Thury, Watertown 81; t8, Owen Jorgenson, Brandon Valley 82; t8, Mark Mahowald, Watertown 82; t8, Jaden Solheim, Watertown 82; 11, Kaiser Ruth, Huron 84; t12, Jake Cunningham, Yankton 88; t12, Sam Titze, Mitchell 88; 14, Carter Harris, Mitchell 89; 15, Shawn VanLier, Pierre 90
