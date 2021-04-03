VERMILLION —South Dakota captured 13 events and recorded eight new Summit-leading marks Saturday at the USD Early Bird hosted at Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field.
Redshirt-freshman Carly Haring cleared an outdoor best of 5-10 ¼ (1.78m) to break the Lillibridge facility record in the high jump. The height ranks her second all-time at USD outdoors and is just a half-inch shy of her indoor personal best mark. Haring took sole possession of the Summit lead and moved to ninth in the NCAA.
The Coyote men’s 4x100-meter relay broke the other Lillibridge facility record on Saturday. The relay of Virgil Steward, Demar Francis, Ardell Inlay and Dylan Kautz teamed up to run 40.24 seconds. The time improved their Summit League lead and ranks 26th in the NCAA. The quartet ranks third in USD program history with the time.
Senior Ethan Bray vaulted an outdoor best height of 18-5 (5.61m) to win the pole vault on Saturday. He ranks first in the Summit League and fifth in the NCAA this season. Freshman Eerik Haamer took third in the event with a jump of 17-1 ¼ (5.21m).
Redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan launched the discus a personal best distance of 175-5 ½ (53.48m). He tops the Summit with the mark and ranks 45th in the NCAA. Sullivan moved to sixth in USD program history in the discus.
A week after clocking the Summit-leading time for 400 meters, freshman Sara Reifenrath notched the league’s fastest time in the 200 meters. She clocked 24.09 seconds to win. She moves to fifth in USD history with the time.
Redshirt-freshman Gen Hirata sailed over 14 feet for the second-straight week in the women’s pole vault. Her mark was just a half-inch shy of last week’s season best, winning the competition in 14-1 ¼ (4.30m). Senior Helen Falda finished runner-up with the Summit’s second-best mark of 13-9 ½ (4.20m). Redshirt-sophomores Deidra Marrison and Josephina Wright tied for third with a height of 12-11 ½ (3.95m).
Senior Zack Anderson and redshirt-sophomore Jack Durst both cleared 6-11 ¼ (2.11m) for the top two marks in the high jump. Anderson already owns the league’s best height, but today’s mark is a season-best for Durst and ranks second in the Summit.
Redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding crossed the finish line in 1:02.08 to win the 400-meter hurdles. The personal best time moves her onto the Coyote Top 10 with the eighth-best mark in USD history. She improves her Summit lead in the event.
Senior Kamberlyn Lamer leaped 38-9 ¾ (11.83m) to win the triple-jump competition. Her distance ranks third in the Summit this season. She added a third-place finish of 14.26 seconds in the 100 hurdles.
The Coyotes swept the podium in the women’s javelin. Redshirt-sophomore Josephine Starner sent the javelin a season-best 148-6 ¼ (45.27m) for the title. She ranks third in the Summit with the mark. Redshirt-freshman Lydia Knapp finished runner-up in a personal best of 136-2 ¾ (41.52m) and Lamer took third in a season-best 132-3 ½ (40.32m).
Redshirt-junior Callie Henrich recorded a season-best throw of 47-8 (14.53m) in the shot put en route to winning the event. Starner added a runner-up finish in the shot put with a throw of 47-3 ½ (14.41m).
South Dakota swept the men’s and women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase races.
Redshirt-junior Cole Streich took gold on the men’s side with a season-best time of 9:27.76. His mark moves him into the Summit lead this spring. Redshirt-sophomore Kallo Arno finished runner-up in 9:46.96 and redshirt-freshman Braden Peters placed third in a season-best 9:49.24.
Redshirt-junior Jonna Bart clocked 10:39.33 en route to winning the field. Freshman McKenna Herrmann finished runner-up in 11:17.84.
Knapp kept busy with the throws throughout the day. In addition to her second-place javelin throw, she placed third in the hammer throw in 194-8 (59.33m) and third in the discus in 150-11 (46.00m). Her hammer throw ranks second in USD program history, while she moves to ninth in the javelin and 10th in the discus.
Freshman Jacob Jenkins leaped a league-leading distance of 47-8 ½ (14.54m) in the triple jump. He finished second in the meet to Sage Hagen, who’s redshirting the outdoor season.
Redshirt-sophomore Merga Gemeda took second in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:09.02. Redshirt-freshman Clayton Whitehead crossed the finish line in 15:20.56 for third. On the women’s side, redshirt-freshman Haley Miller took third with a time of 18:17.22.
Both freshman Luke Olson and redshirt-junior Alli Wroblewski were second in the men’s and women’s 800 meters, respectively. Olson clocked 1:53.16 and Wroblewski notched 2:15.01. The times rank both in the top-five of the Summit this spring.
Senior Armand Khan placed second in the javelin with a throw of 175-10 ¼ (53.60m).
Freshman Demar Francis finished third in the 100 meters in 10.67 seconds.
For South Dakota State, Jaiden Boomsma (Yankton) finished third in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 12.12 seconds. She also helped the Jackrabbits to third in the 400 relay, finishing in 46.80.
Another former Gazelle, Sophie Bisgard, placed third in the triple jump for SDSU, posting a mark of 37-10 1/2.
Next on the slate is the South Dakota Challenge scheduled for next Friday and Saturday in Vermillion.
Central Neb. Challenge
KEARNEY, Neb. — Cade Kalkowski won the hammer throw for Wayne State at the UNK Central Nebraska Challenge track and field meet, held Saturday at the Kearney High School track complex.
Kalkowski, a Niobrara, Nebraska, native, finished with a toss of 191-8. Also for the Wayne State men, Noah Lilly (Creighton, Nebraska) was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.83.
Next on the slate for Wayne State is the South Dakota Challenge scheduled for next Friday and Saturday in Vermillion.
