VERMILLION — South Dakota athletic director David Herbster is pleased to announce the promotion of Colby Keegan to Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine and the hiring of Zach James, Mandy McCarthy and Rachel Thiner as athletic trainers.
Keegan replaces Bruce Fischbach, longtime USD athletic trainer, as the head of the department. Fischbach retired this summer after 34 years with the Coyotes. Keegan joined the athletic training staff in 2018 as the primary athletic trainer for the Coyote football team. In his new role, he will oversee a staff of five full-time athletic trainers and three graduate assistants with state-of-the-art athletic training facilities in both the DakotaDome and the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Keegan’s full-time staff includes women’s basketball athletic trainer Kylea Sheley, men’s basketball athletic trainer Mo McCrone and the three new athletic trainers.
Thiner, a native of Sioux Falls, was a four-year letterwinner on Gustavus Adolphus’ gymnastics team. After graduating in 2016, she served as an athletic trainer at Rusk County Memorial Hospital in Wisconsin. A year later, she became an assistant athletic trainer at Mount Marty University before being named head athletic trainer in 2018. Thiner will work primarily with the Coyote volleyball and tennis teams.
