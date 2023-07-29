Brookings Post 74 took down Sioux Falls East Post 15 with a 4-3 score to move on to the Championship game in the 2023 American Legion Class “A” State Tournament on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Sioux Falls East jumped on an early lead, scoring two runs in bottom of the first inning on a single and a sacrifice fly to center field.

