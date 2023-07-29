Brookings Post 74 took down Sioux Falls East Post 15 with a 4-3 score to move on to the Championship game in the 2023 American Legion Class “A” State Tournament on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Sioux Falls East jumped on an early lead, scoring two runs in bottom of the first inning on a single and a sacrifice fly to center field.
Brookings was able to get on the board and take the lead in the top of the third inning. The tying run was scored on Parker Winghart’s triple to right-center field.
The score stayed at 3-2 until the sixth inning, where Brookings put up another run on a Nolan Miles double to push the score 4-2.
Sioux Falls East brought the game within one after Tate Schafer scored on a sacrifice fly to center field. East had two runners on the bases, but after a fielder’s choice and a 6-3 put out, Brookings was able to prevent the Sioux Falls East rally and held on for the 4-3 victory.
“We gave ourselves a chance at the end of the game and that’s you can really ask for,” Dan Hughes, head coach for Post 15, said.
Sioux Falls East season record finishes at 40-10. This was the third State Tournament in a row where Post 15 made it to championship day.
“It is always an accomplishment to make it to the final day of the state tournament. To do it three years in a row really says a lot about this group about how much they work and care,” Hughes said. “The coaching staff and I are so proud of this group and what they have gave this program.”
Brookings fell to Harrisburg Gold 3-2 in the State Class A Championship Game later in the day Saturday.
Follow @kenzie_attk on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.