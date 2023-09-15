GREEN BAY, WIS. – South Dakota defeated Illinois State in four sets this afternoon in its second game of the Capital Credit Union Classic. Game scores went 25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19.
"Today was a great win for this group," said head coach Leanne Williamson. "I was really happy to see how we responded after Illinois State won the second set.”
The Coyotes (5-5) had three hitters break double-digit kill figures on the match, including 14 from middle blocker Madison Harms. The senior had just one error on 28 attempts to hit .464 on the afternoon. Outside hitter Kylen Sealock and middle blocker Brynn Paumen each added 12 kills for the Yotes, with Paumen’s coming on a .588 hitting clip. Sophomore defensive specialist Kamryn Farris tallied a season-high 13 digs and had three service aces.
Illinois State (1-10) saw two hitters record double-digit kill performances, including a match-high 18 kills from outside hitter Aida Shadewald. Middle blocker Hannah Reichensperger followed with 15 kills on 26 attempts to hit .423. Libero Mari Hinkle put up a match-high 14 digs for the Redbirds.
South Dakota wraps up the Capital Credit Union Classic tomorrow as they face Central Michigan at noon. There will not be a stream, but live stats will be available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.