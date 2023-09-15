GREEN BAY, WIS. – South Dakota defeated Illinois State in four sets this afternoon in its second game of the Capital Credit Union Classic. Game scores went 25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19. 

"Today was a great win for this group," said head coach Leanne Williamson. "I was really happy to see how we responded after Illinois State won the second set.”

