HOWARD — Parker and Beresford-Alcester-Hudson each took home two victories from the Howard Duals wrestling tournament, Tuesday in Howard.
Canton finished 4-0 on the day.
Parker went 2-1 on the day, beating B-AH 51-23 and Sioux Valley 54-27. Canton topped Parker 58-15.
In the match with Beresford-Alcester-Hudson, Levi Wieman (285), Alek Kuchta (120), Dylan Buseman (132), Michael Even (138), Devin Kuchta (145), Jerimiah Friman (152), Andrew Even (160) and Logan Bridges (182) each won by pin for Parker. Landon Schurch (220) won by pin for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson, with Owen Serck (106) winning by technical fall.
In Parker’s victory over Sioux Valley, Wieman (285), Michael Even (138) and Andrew Even (160) won by pin. In the Canton matchup, Bridges (182) won by pin for Parker.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson went 2-2, beating Howard 52-26 and Sioux Valley 58-17. Canton topped B-AH 54-27.
Gaval Valder (182), Alex Jensen (285), Evan Dressen (113) and Kanin Klentz (126) won by pin for B-AH against Sioux Valley.
In the win over Howard, Isaac Boden (145) had the lone B-AH pin.
Against Canton, Jensen (285), Dressen (113), Klentz (126) and Robert Watkins (160) won by pin for B-AH.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson hosts Yankton as part of a triangular with Watertown on Thursday. Parker heads to the “Top Of The Rock” Tournament on Saturday in Dell Rapids.
