VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Trey Hansen and Zoan Robinson combined for 35 points to lead the Tanagers past Pine Ridge 70-52 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.

Hansen scored 18 points and had four assists for Vermillion. Robinson scored 17 points. Bryson Skogsberg had 12 points. Carter Skogsberg added nine rebounds in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.