VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Trey Hansen and Zoan Robinson combined for 35 points to lead the Tanagers past Pine Ridge 70-52 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Hansen scored 18 points and had four assists for Vermillion. Robinson scored 17 points. Bryson Skogsberg had 12 points. Carter Skogsberg added nine rebounds in the victory.
Pine Ridge was led by nine points from Jaylin Rouillard. Kaden Steele added seven points for the Thorpes, who had 13 different players score in the contest.
Vermillion hosts Dell Rapids on Thursday. Pine Ridge hosts Little Wound today (Tuesday).
PINE RIDGE (7-3) 9 11 13 19 — 52
VERMILLION (5-6) 12 17 22 19 — 70
Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin 33
GAYVILLE — Jaxon Claussen scored a game-high 27 points to lead Wausa past Gayville-Volin in an inter-state boys’ basketball showdown on Monday.
Josh Wattier added 10 points in the victory.
For Gayville-Volin, Spencer Karstens finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Preston Karstens also had 10 points.
Wausa, 9-6, hosts Summerland on Thursday. Gayville-Volin travels to Menno today (Tuesday).
WAUSA (9-6) 11 18 15 12 — 56
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-7) 7 15 8 3 — 33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.