MACOMB, Ill. – A last-second three-pointer from Trenton Massner gave Western Illinois a 75-72 win over South Dakota Thursday night in Macomb. 

It was the first time in the last seven meetings that the Leathernecks were able to down the Coyotes. The road woes continue for the Coyotes as they fall to 1-7 on the road this season. The win helped WIU improve to 13-8 (6-4 Summit) while USD falls to 9-12 (4-5 Summit) this year. 

