Billy Hancock and Stephanie Faulhaber were named Mount Marty’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year Wednesday afternoon by the university.
Hancock, Lancer catcher, led the GPAC conference in batting average (.429), while recording 63 hits, 16 home runs and 53m runs batted in. Hancock was also named the GPAC Player of the Year and was the first team all-conference catcher.
Faulhaber, Lancer track and field athlete, earned five all-conference nods during the Indoor Track and Field season, and placed 13 at the NAIA National Indoor Meet in the pentathlon. Faulhaber, in her career at Mount Marty, has four school records and has been honored with conference and national scholar-athlete recognition.
Three other award winners were announced Wednesday. Elizabeth Watchorn won the Albert Fernandez Champions of Character Award and Josh Roemen and Macy Olson were the male and female recipients of the A.O. Duer Award.
Watchorn, a volleyball player hailing from Ponca, Nebraska, won the Albert Fernandez Champions of Character Award for her leadership and academic and athlete achievements. Watchorn was a four year starter for Mount Marty, and a three year caption. She is the first Lancer to record 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.
The A.O. Duer Award is given to one male and one female who is a junior in academics that excelled in scholarship, character, citizenship and playing abilities. Lancer second basemen Josh Roemen received the male honor, and Cheer and Dance competitor Macy Olson the female honor. Both athletes were required to have a 3.75 grade point average or higher.
(0) comments
