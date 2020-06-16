SIOUX FALLS — The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation has made the decision to cancel the 2020 NSAF Outdoor Nationals, which had been tentatively scheduled to take place July 30-Aug. 2 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, due to the continued impact of COVID-19.
The meet had originally been scheduled for next month in North Carolina, but was tentatively moved to Sioux Falls earlier this month due to scheduled site being unavailable.
