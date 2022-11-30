Kade Stearns hit two critical three-point shots late as the Mount Marty Lancers defeated the Midland Warriors 67-62 at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena Wednesday night.
The first of Stearns’ clutch buckets came with 2:26 remaining in the match to give the Lancers a 61-60 lead.
Baskets were coming at a premium down the stretch, but Midland fought back to tie the game 62-62 with a minute left on a Michael Harding layup.
Stearns responded, as he put the Lancers up for good, 65-62, with 46 seconds remaining on a three-pointer from the corner.
“(Shooting corner threes) is something I rep every single day (with) being ready (and) prepared in the corner (as well as) always having my feet set (and) hands ready,” Stearns said. “A lot of preparation goes into it, but I give all the credit to my teammates. Cole (Bowen) found me in the corner. I knocked it down (to help) give us the final push. It was a big-time shot.
“It gives me a lot of confidence knowing that my hard work is paying off.”
Lancers head coach Collin Authier was praiseworthy of the resolve Stearns, who ended the game with 14 points, showed down the stretch.
“(Kade) does everything calmly in this world and that’s why he’s so ready to play every single game,” Authier said. “He’s a leader for us both on and off the floor, tangibly and intangibly with what he does, how he carries himself, and how he represents our program. I’m not surprised at all by him stepping up and knocking down shots at key moments as he’s done that before in his career. He’s going to hit many more (key shots) this year for us.”
With the win, the Lancers improve to 5-6 (2-3 Great Plains Athletic Conference) while Midland falls to 4-6 (0-4 GPAC).
The Lancers raced out to a 28-16 lead in the first half before Midland went on a 14-1 run to go up 30-29 at halftime.
“I really liked the first 16 minutes of how we played,” Authier said. “I hated the next four minutes.”
“We took our foot off the gas a little bit,” Stearns said. “In those situations, we have to keep putting our foot on the gas and keep going because Midland plays really hard. They scrapped back.”
The second half went by frenetically, as there was not a timeout called until Midland used one with 5:47 left in regulation.
“Both teams were playing hard,” Authier said. “Both teams were running their stuff, getting up and down and having clean looks. We shot 50% for the game and held them to 32%. That was an awesome job. Controlling the boards and outrebounded them. A 14-rebound (margin) for the game (MMU held a 38-24 advantage) was a huge key. That allows the game to speed up.”
Authier was proud of the team fought through the frustration of giving up the lead before halftime and showed maturity in the win.
“I was frustrated this game because I know we are so close to being able to go on a run here. A lot of it is our discipline, our continued focus and continued experience of understanding how the game is played and being able to play in the flow. When you come on the winning side and learn that’s a lot more fun.”
If the Lancers want to continue their winning ways, they will have to get past the challenge of the Morningside Mustangs Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m. in Sioux City, Iowa. Authier acknowledged the challenge the Mustangs present.
“They graduate guys and the next guys that step up seem to be bigger, stronger, faster, quicker and better,” he said. They’re a really good team. They play hard.”
