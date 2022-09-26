Bucks Remain Third In Poll
Yankton High School football players stand at attention as the National Anthem is being played prior to their Pioneer Day homecoming game against Tea Area, Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field. Yankton remained third in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Media football poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks remained third in Class 11AA as the South Dakota Media prep football poll was announced Monday.

Pierre (5-0) remained a unanimous selection for first, with Tea Area (5-0) remaining second after its victory over Yankton this past Friday. The Bucks (3-2) will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they travel to fourth-ranked Brookings (4-1) this Friday.

