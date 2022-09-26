The Yankton Bucks remained third in Class 11AA as the South Dakota Media prep football poll was announced Monday.
Pierre (5-0) remained a unanimous selection for first, with Tea Area (5-0) remaining second after its victory over Yankton this past Friday. The Bucks (3-2) will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they travel to fourth-ranked Brookings (4-1) this Friday.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Sioux Falls Jefferson (5-0) remained atop Class 11AAA as a unanimous top pick.
— West Central (5-0) drew 14 of 18 first place votes to remain atop Class 11A. Beresford (4-1) remained in third. Dakota Valley (4-1) moved from fifth to fourth.
— Winner (5-0) remained a unanimous top pick in Class 11B. Elk Point-Jefferson (5-0) remained in third as the top five teams — all unbeaten — remained unchanged.
— Howard (6-0) picked up 17 of 18 first place votes, with third-ranked Hamlin (6-0) receiving the other. Parkston (5-1) received votes in the poll.
— Gregory (5-0) received 17 of 18 first place votes in Class 9A, with second-ranked Warner (5-0) drawing the other. Alcester-Hudson (6-0) moved from fifth to fourth.
— Herreid-Selby Area (5-0) received 17 of 18 first-place votes in Class 9B, with second-ranked Hitchcock-Tulare (6-0) receiving the other.
