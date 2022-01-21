SIOUX FALLS — In a rematch of last season’s state tournament semifinals, defending state champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt remained unbeaten with a 72-42 victory over Yankton in Class AA boys’ basketball action Friday night in Sioux Falls.
Top-ranked Roosevelt (8-0) built a 40-15 halftime lead and kept control to hand the Bucks (5-6) their fourth consecutive loss.
“I’m just disappointed that we didn’t compete better,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “When they get going like that, Roosevelt is hard to stop. They’re a really good team.”
Roosevelt put four players in double figures, led by Micah Johnson (14 points), as well as Marcus Phillips (11), Justin Shaw (11) and Thoralingo Gilo (10).
Dylan Prouty made four three-pointers to lead Yankton with 12 points, while Rugby Ryken added 11 points and four assists. Mac Ryken scored five points, and Drew Ryken and Isaiah Schelhaas both scored three points. Jaden Kral pulled down four rebounds.
“We got beat in all phases,” Haynes said. “We have to give Roosevelt a lot of credit for that.”
After a stretch that saw the Bucks play four games in a nine-day span, getting a few days off before having to prepare for Brandon Valley on the road next Thursday should help Yankton, according to Haynes.
“Our guys need a couple of days to get away from it,” he said. “We need to step away and come back hopefully rejuvenated.”
In sub-varsity action Friday night in Sioux Falls, Roosevelt beat Yankton 66-46 in the JV game. Isaiah Schelhaas led the Bucks with 11 points and Michael Mors added nine points.
Roosevelt won the sophomore game 64-55, and Yankton got 23 points from Landon Potts and 15 points from Matthew Sheldon.
The Rough Riders won the freshman ‘A’ game 65-56, and Yankton was led by Matthew Sheldon’s 25 points. Roosevelt took the freshman ‘B’ game 62-57, and the Bucks got 24 points from Kaden Hughes and 21 points from Cohen Zahrbock.
