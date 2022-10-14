VERMILLION — Many followers of the South Dakota Coyotes football program picked the team to be 1-4 through their first five games this season, given the quality of their schedule.
Now that the opening gauntlet of the Coyotes’ slate is complete, the expectation is that USD will be picking up wins in the coming weeks.
Even if, on paper, the schedule might look easier, Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson pointed out how there are four teams that are or have been in the top 20 in the rankings left on USD’s schedule.
Additionally, he believes this week’s opponent, the Illinois State Redbirds, is no less of a quality opponent than teams USD played in the opening part of their schedule. He wants his team to take each game one at a time.
“We’ve got to play better,” Nielson said during his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters. “It’s not like we’re stepping back in terms of who we’re playing. We’re going on the road in the Valley, which is tough no matter who you’re playing. (We’re) playing an Illinois State team that went into Northern Iowa last week and beat them.”
Game time at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois between the Coyotes and Redbirds is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
“This season has got a lot of opportunity yet ahead for us,” Nielson said. “Some of that is because we’ve played the schedule that we have. We’ve got to start capitalizing on opportunities better. Certainly, this week is a big opportunity for us to go out and play a good Illinois State team that is playing well right now. (This) game is going to have tremendous meaning for us moving forward.”
Offensively, the Coyotes have struggled, scoring three points in their last six quarters of play. While Nielson has been happy with what the offense has been able to do in spurts, he is looking for more consistency all around. The team will have to find that consistency against a Redbirds defense that is ranked 17th in total yards in the FCS.
“We’ve had a good drive here or there, but not enough consistency (offensively),” he said. “Building to be more consistent offensively continues to be something that we’ve got to do a better job of.”
One aspect of the offense becoming more consistent in Nielson’s eyes is building up their confidence. This will be helped by the fact that USD will have the same offensive line group starting this week that started last week’s game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
“To a certain extent, the unfortunate part of what our schedule has done is when you don’t have a lot of success against good teams, that does have the ability to shake your confidence,” Nielson said. “We’ve got to, from a coaching standpoint, continue to build that back up.”
The Coyotes’ defense has played much more consistently than the offense has. Still, both the North Dakota State Bison and Jackrabbits used ball-control offense to keep the Coyotes defense on the field in the second half of USD’s last two contests.
“We’ve had chances to get them off the field where we didn’t,” Nielson said. “To a certain extent, that’s been our issue team-wise. We’ve had opportunities to stay on the field offensively. We’ve struggled with those. When we’ve had opportunities in critical times to get teams off the field defensively, particularly in the third quarter and the second half (the past two games), we’ve struggled with those (as well).”
Defensively, Nielson sees the challenge of the Illinois State offense this year as being different from past seasons due to their balance and good quarterback play from Zack Annexstad.
“They’re from the football more and better (with) a different quarterback (Annexstad) from what they’ve had the last couple of years,” he said. “From a defensive standpoint, they’re going to present a little different challenge than what the Illinois State teams in the past have presented just because of their diversity (offensively).”
The Coyotes look to show more consistency on both sides of the football as they look to defeat the Redbirds on Saturday.
Of note, news broke Thursday that the team and former offensive coordinator Ted Schlafke parted ways.
South Dakota (1-4) at Illinois State (3-2)
2 p.m., Hancock Stadium
SERIES: Illinois State leads 7-2.
LAST MEETING: Illinois State claimed a 20-14 decision in Vermillion in the 2021 season.
LAST TIME OUT: USD led early before dropping a 28-3 decision at No. 2 South Dakota State. Illinois State edged Northern Iowa 23-21
NEXT UP: USD hosts Southern Illinois as it celebrates Dakota Days. Illinois State travels to Indiana State.
