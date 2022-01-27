DES MOINES, Iowa – Drake pulled out the crucial points and handed South Dakota women’s tennis a 4-0 setback on Thursday evening inside the Knapp Tennis Center.
The Bulldogs (2-2) pulled out the doubles points by winning two of three matches as all three doubles matches were closely contested.
Natka Kmoskova and Bea Havlickova earned a 7-5 win at No. 2 doubles while the deciding doubles match was won by a 7-6 count by Drake.
Drake won all three singles match that finished while South Dakota redshirt junior Estella Jaeger was up 6-4, 4-0 when the match was halted.
“This was a tough match like always,” coach Brett Barnett said. “Congrats to Drake for pulling it out.
“Doubles, we knew was going to be big and we had a chance to win and didn’t take it. Singles we struggled starting out and got down too much. Close to coming back but just didn’t play well on big points when it mattered. We need to get tougher as a team and embrace big moments going forward.”
South Dakota (1-2) continues its three matches in five days stretch with Saturday’s 10 a.m. match at Minnesota.
